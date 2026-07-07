Elon Musk's xAI Rebrands To SpaceXAI, Unveils New Logo

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI has officially rebranded as SpaceXAI, rolling out a new logo and switching its handle on X. The change, which went live this week, marks the completion of xAI's absorption into SpaceX months after the two companies merged.

Handle and logo change confirmed on X

The rebrand was announced through a post on the company's official X account, which switched from xAI to SpaceXAI. Alongside the handle change, the account shared a video showing the old xAI logo folding into the new SpaceXAI mark, a design that retains the stylised 'X' while working the AI branding into SpaceX's visual identity. The updated logo has not yet been reflected on the company's website or in regulatory filings.

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Musk had flagged the move in May

Musk had signalled the shift months in advance. In May, he said xAI would cease to exist as a standalone company and operate simply as 'the AI products from SpaceX.' The rebrand formalises that plan, with Grok and xAI's other AI tools now folded under the SpaceXAI name.

How the merger came together

SpaceX acquired xAI on February 2 in an all-stock deal that valued the combined entity at approximately $1.25 trillion, with SpaceX valued at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion. The deal also brought the X platform under the same corporate roof as SpaceX and xAI. The rebrand comes weeks after SpaceX's stock market debut in June, when the company raised $75 billion in what was reported as the largest IPO in history, pushing its valuation to around $1.77 trillion.