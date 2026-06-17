SpaceX Acquires AI Coding Startup Cursor In $60 Billion All-Stock Deal To Compete With OpenAI And Anthropic

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Elon Musk's SpaceX has agreed to acquire Anysphere, the San Francisco-based startup behind the popular AI coding agent Cursor, in an all-stock deal valued at $60 billion. This is one of the largest acquisitions in the history of Silicon Valley. The move dramatically reshapes the competitive landscape in enterprise AI tools and signals SpaceX's ambitions to dominate far beyond rockets and satellites.

SpaceX had its eyes on Cursor for years

SpaceX had been circling Cursor for months. As far back as April, the company had presented Anysphere with a dual-track proposal. Either acquire the startup outright for $60 billion later in 2026, or pay $10 billion for a strategic partnership. Anysphere, which had reportedly been in talks for a funding round at a $50 billion valuation, backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Nvidia, and Google, ultimately chose the full acquisition path.

The deal is structured as an all-stock transaction and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026. SpaceX said it will not use proceeds from its recent IPO to fund the purchase.

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Why this matters: The IPO backdrop

The timing of the deal is no accident. SpaceX made its blockbuster Nasdaq debut just days ago, with its valuation surging past $2 trillion. Shares jumped a further 10 percent on news of the Cursor deal, adding roughly $247 billion in market capitalisation in a single session and putting SpaceX on track to overtake Amazon as the fifth-largest company by market value.

The acquisition is a direct response to the story SpaceX told IPO investors. In its prospectus, the company pitched an addressable market worth $28.5 trillion, a figure that requires substantial AI-for-business revenue to be credible. Cursor hands SpaceX a ready-made foothold in enterprise software at a moment when it urgently needs to demonstrate how it plans to capture that opportunity.

Paying in stock, rather than cash, is itself a strategic masterstroke. As billionaire investor Bill Ackman noted in a post on X, "The Cursor acquisition costs materially less in dilution because of SpaceX's high valuation." At a $2.5 trillion market cap, $60 billion represents a relatively small slice of equity, SpaceX is essentially using its inflated share price as currency.

Cursor's role in SpaceX's AI journey

Cursor is not just a product, it is a data pipeline. In its IPO filing, SpaceX disclosed that Cursor's access to developers' coding requests, design decisions, and workflows could directly improve its AI models, including Grok, the large language model developed by xAI, which SpaceX acquired in February.

That acquisition of xAI already signalled SpaceX's intent to build an end-to-end AI stack. Cursor fills the critical gap at the developer interface layer. With roughly $2.6 billion in annualized business-to-business revenue and rapidly growing enterprise sales, it brings not just users but the kind of proprietary data that is increasingly the real moat in the AI race.

SpaceX said it plans to release an AI model directly inside the Cursor platform, as well as launch Grok Build, xAI's own coding agent, which has been jointly trained with Cursor for several months.

AI-assisted coding has become one of the first genuine commercial proving grounds for generative AI, and Cursor sits at the centre of it. The tool has drawn waves of developers since Anysphere's founding in 2022, competing directly with offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic, which remain market leaders.

The one weakness Cursor carried into the deal, limited access to computing infrastructure, is precisely what SpaceX and xAI can solve. With a $2.5 trillion valuation and the resources to fund massive GPU clusters, SpaceX can give Cursor the compute it needs to close the gap with well-capitalised rivals.