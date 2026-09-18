Skipping The Queue: BigBasket Says It Delivered Over 300 iPhone 18 Pro Series Units Within An Hour Of Launch | BigBasket

While hundreds of customers queued outside Apple stores across Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities, to get their hands on the new iPhone 18 Pro series, another set of buyers had theirs delivered to their doorstep before most queues had even begun to move.

Grocery delivery platform BigBasket said it delivered more than 300 units of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max within the first 60 minutes of the phones going on sale at 8 am - a rate of over five iPhones delivered every minute. The devices were sold through the Electronics Store on BigBasket, run in partnership with Croma.

Home delivery over overnight queues

iPhone launches in India have traditionally meant customers lining up outside stores overnight, followed by waits of days or weeks for stock to arrive through regular retail and e-commerce channels. BigBasket's rollout offered a different route: customers ordered from home and had the device delivered the same morning, without setting foot outside.

The phones fast went out of stock across all online platforms, and are currently not in stock on BigBasket either.

The Croma-BigBasket tie-up

The launch-day sale ran on a partnership model, with Croma supplying the product assortment and category expertise while BigBasket handled fulfilment through its last-mile delivery network. Besides the iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB and iPhone 18 Pro 256GB, the AirPods 5 ANC with Charging Case were also available for launch-day delivery through the same channel.

iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro price in India, availability

Stocks are already running limited. Some colour options are already out of stock on online sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and even Apple online store.

In any case, the new iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,79,900 for the 256GB storage option, Rs. 2,04,900 for the 512GB storage option, Rs. 2,54,900 for the 1TB storage model, and Rs. 3,29,900 for the 2TB storage option.

The iPhone 18 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 1,64,900 for the 256GB storage option, Rs. 1,89,900 for the 512GB storage option, Rs. 2,39,900 for the 1TB storage options, and Rs. 3,14,900 for the 2TB storage option.