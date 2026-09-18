'Been In Line Since Last Night': Nashik Man Stands In Line For 10 Hours To Buy iPhone 18 Pro Max From Apple Store In Mumbai

'I Have Been In Line Since Last Night': Nashik Man Stands In Line For 10 Hours To Buy iPhone 18 Pro Max In Mumbai From The Apple Store | X/ ANI

For Hitesh Patel, buying the latest iPhone isn't just a purchase, it's an annual ritual. On Friday morning, he was among the first customers outside an Apple store in Mumbai, having travelled from Nashik and stood in line since 10 pm the previous night just to be among the earliest to get his hands on the new iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Speaking to ANI, Patel described the long overnight wait that finally paid off with a first slot of the day. "I have come here from Nashik. We have been in line since 10 PM last night. I got the first slot at 8 AM. After that, we will get our product," he said.

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For Patel, the wait is part of a routine he repeats every year. He currently owns an iPhone 17 Pro Max and was at the store specifically to trade up to the newest model. "I change my mobile every year. Right now, I have the 17 Pro Max, and now I am going to get the 18 Pro Max," he reportedly told.

Patel's overnight vigil was echoed by hundreds of other buyers who lined up outside Apple stores across Mumbai as the iPhone 18 Pro series officially went on sale nationwide. Huge crowds gathered from the early hours, with queues stretching well beyond store entrances by the time doors opened.

The scenes are far from new. Every year, Apple's flagship launch draws similar rushes in Mumbai, with die-hard buyers like Patel willing to sacrifice a night's sleep for the chance to own the latest iPhone before anyone else.

iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro price in India, availability

Stocks are already running limited. Some colour options are already out of stock on online sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and even Apple online store.

In any case, the new iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,79,900 for the 256GB storage option, Rs. 2,04,900 for the 512GB storage option, Rs. 2,54,900 for the 1TB storage model, and Rs. 3,29,900 for the 2TB storage option.

The iPhone 18 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 1,64,900 for the 256GB storage option, Rs. 1,89,900 for the 512GB storage option, Rs. 2,39,900 for the 1TB storage options, and Rs. 3,14,900 for the 2TB storage option.