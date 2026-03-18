Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Killed Just Three Months After Launch

In a rare move, Samsung is winding down sales of its Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone barely three months after it hit shelve. This is an unusually swift exit for a flagship device from one of the world's largest phone makers.

Samsung Electronics will begin by halting sales in its home market of South Korea, and will discontinue the device in the United States once it clears remaining inventory, a company spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg. Samsung's website has already stopped teasing future restocks, now simply listing the phone as 'sold out' and directing buyers to purchase it in person at Samsung Experience Stores.

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The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold launched in the US in January 2026 at a price of $2,899. It was Samsung's first smartphone to fold twice, featuring a 10-inch display when opened and a 6.5-inch cover screen when closed, and housing a 5,600 mAh three-cell battery system.

The device was never made available in India. As of early March 2026, there was no news of an India launch, and with the discontinuation now confirmed, Indian consumers will not get an opportunity to buy the phone through official channels.

Why is Samsung pulling the plug?

Industry sources told South Korean outlet Dong-A that the TriFold was always intended more as a technological showcase than a mass-market revenue generator. The economics of building the device simply didn't add up.

The TriFold used expensive custom parts including a large OLED screen, complex hinges, and high-capacity memory. With rising prices for chips and components - including an ongoing RAM shortage – Samsung was reportedly selling the device at little to no profit.

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There was never sustained availability since the TriFold first launched in December 2025 in South Korea. Samsung made only a few thousand units available every couple of weeks, and even those would sell out within minutes of restocking.

Samsung has also confirmed there is no successor to the Galaxy Z TriFold in the pipeline for now. However, reports indicate that a new "Wide Fold" device is in the works, with a planned launch later in 2026.