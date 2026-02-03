Apple Considers Launching Clamshell-Style iPhone Flip Foldable Phone After iPhone Fold Launch

iPhone Fold New Leaks Hint At Return Of Touch ID, Hidden Front Camera | X/ @techiboy96

In a new development, Apple is reportedly working on a clamshell-style iPhone Flip as well, alongside the largely rumoured iPhone Fold, which is likely to launch in September this year. The iPhone Flip will debut soemtime after the iPhone Fold - touted to be the first ever foldable from the company.

The information stems from Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter by analyst Mark Gurman. Citing sources familiar with Apple’s plans, Gurman indicated that the company is already exploring options beyond its inaugural foldable device.

First foldable iPhone expected in late 2026

Apple’s initial foray into foldables is anticipated to be a high-end, book-style model positioned at the top of the iPhone lineup. This device, which would unfold into a larger screen similar to competitors such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, is slated for launch in the second half of 2026, most likely in September. Gurman has previously described it as a 'halo' product intended to generate significant interest in foldable technology and boost the overall iPhone portfolio.

The first foldable is expected to feature advancements aimed at addressing common issues in the category, including a reduced or nearly invisible crease at the hinge. It would likely incorporate premium components, though specific details on pricing, exact specifications, or official naming remain unconfirmed by Apple.

Leaks suggest that the iPhone Fold may feature a 5.5-inch cover display, a 7.8-inch inner screen, two 48-megapixel cameras on the rear, two 18-megapixel selfie cameras, an A20 Pro chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,500mAh battery - the biggest one yet on an iPhone.

Clamshell-like iPhone Flip under consideration as follow-up

According to Gurman’s latest newsletter, Apple is evaluating a smaller, square-shaped clamshell-style foldable phone that would fold vertically, akin to devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola Razr. This potential model, referred to informally as the iPhone Flip, would represent a more compact alternative to the larger book-style design.

Gurman emphasised that the clamshell version remains in early exploratory stages and is “far from guaranteed to reach the market.” Apple’s strategy appears contingent on the performance of the initial foldable iPhone. The company is reportedly betting that a successful launch will create sustained demand for foldables, prompting consumers to seek varied form factors—much as they do with conventional slab-style iPhones in different sizes and configurations.

If approved for production, the clamshell model would follow the debut of the book-style foldable, potentially arriving in subsequent years depending on market response and internal development progress.