Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 & Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹38,999

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 in India, both powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite platform. The Watch 9 is built as an everyday health tracking device with a lightweight aluminium case, while the Watch Ultra 2 is designed for outdoor and sports use, featuring a titanium case, diving certifications, and what Samsung says is the largest battery and brightest display in the Galaxy Watch lineup. Both models use the same BioActive sensor for AI-powered health monitoring, though the Ultra2 gets a larger 800mAh battery and up to 5,000 nits of brightness compared to the Watch9's smaller battery and 3,000 nits peak brightness.

The smartwatches were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2026 alongside the Galaxy Fold 8 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 price in India

The Galaxy Watch 9 in its 40mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs. 38,999, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is priced at Rs. 69,999. Both smartwatches are available for pre-order starting today, with general availability beginning August 7. Pre-order benefits include a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the Galaxy Watch 9 and Rs. 5,000 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Eligible customers also get a 60-day trial of Strava for workout tracking and route discovery, along with a two-month trial of iFIT for trainer-led workouts.

The Galaxy Watch 9 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with the 40mm model available in Cream and Graphite, and the 44mm model available in Graphite and Silver. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is available in a single 47mm size, offered in Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 specifications

The Galaxy Watch 9 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with the 40mm model measuring 42.7x40.4x8.6mm and weighing 31.5 grams, and the 44mm model measuring 46.0x43.7x8.6mm and weighing 34 grams. The 40mm model carries a 1.34-inch Sapphire Crystal Super AMOLED display, while the 44mm model gets a 1.47-inch display of the same panel type, both supporting an Always-On Display mode and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The watch is powered by a 3nm Qualcomm SDW6100 penta-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and runs Wear OS 7 with One UI 9 Watch on top. Battery capacity stands at 445mAh on the 44mm model and 390mAh on the 40mm model.

The Galaxy Watch 9 carries a BioActive sensor along with a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and light sensor. Connectivity options include LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS. The watch is rated for 5ATM water resistance along with an IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification, and is compatible with phones running Android 13 or higher with at least 1.5GB of memory. The device comes with an aluminium case using Samsung's cushion design and supports interchangeable soft-touch bands, including a Sports Band, a Misty Band with two-tone silicone options, and a Fabric Band suited for daily wear and sleep tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 specifications

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is available in a 47mm size, measuring 47.4x47.1x10.7mm and weighing 61.5 grams. It features a 1.52-inch Sapphire Crystal Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 498x498 pixels, an Always-On Display mode, and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The watch is powered by the same 3nm Qualcomm SDW6100 penta-core processor as the Watch9, paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and runs Wear OS 7 with One UI 9 Watch. It houses an 800mAh battery, which Samsung says is 35 percent larger than the previous generation Watch Ultra, while the case itself is 12 percent thinner despite the larger battery.

The Watch Ultra2 carries the same sensor suite as the Watch9, comprising a BioActive sensor, temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and light sensor, along with LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS connectivity. Durability ratings include 10ATM or higher water resistance, an IP69K rating, MIL-STD-810H certification, and EN13319 diving certification, with the watch supporting automatic tracking of dive depth, duration, and water temperature. Additional diving features such as ascent and descent speed tracking and safe dive limit alerts are expected to arrive later this year through a dedicated diving app developed with Mares. The watch retains a shock-resistant titanium case and is compatible with phones running Android 13 or higher with at least 1.5GB of memory. It ships with new band options including a lightweight silicone Marine Band, a hybrid material PeakForm Band, and a fabric Trail Band.