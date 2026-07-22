Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launched in India Alongside Galaxy Z Fold 8 & Fold 8 Ultra: Price, Specifications

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip 8 in India, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The Flip 8 is Samsung's thinnest and lightest Flip model to date, weighing 180 grams and measuring 6.1 millimetres thick when unfolded. The phone features a 6.9-inch inner display, a 4.1-inch FlexWindow cover display redesigned to run AI workflows without unfolding the phone, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system, and runs on Android 17 with One UI 9.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 price in India

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is priced at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 1,44,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The phone is available for pre-order in India starting today and will go on sale from August 8. It comes in Graphite, Cream, and Pink colour options, with an exclusive Mint colourway available only through Samsung's official website.

Launch offers include an upgrade offer of Rs. 5,000 or a bank and UPI cashback offer of Rs. 4,000, along with no-cost EMI options of up to 30 months with zero down payment, or up to nine months with zero down payment.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display with a resolution of 2520x1080 pixels, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 400ppi pixel density. The cover display measures 4.1 inches with a resolution of 1048x948 pixels, a 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, and 342ppi pixel density.

The phone is powered by a 2nm Exynos 2600 deca-core processor clocked up to 3.8GHz with an Xclipse 960 GPU in most markets including India, while select markets get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset instead. It comes with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB, and supports one eSIM along with one nano SIM. The device runs Android 17 with One UI 9.

On the camera front, the Flip 8 carries a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 1.0 micrometre pixel size, and optical image stabilisation, paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor offering a 123 degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. The rear cameras support video recording up to 4K at 60fps. The front camera is a 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and an 85 degree field of view.

The Flip 8 is built with an Armor Aluminum frame and an upgraded hinge mechanism for improved durability, and carries an IP48 rating for water resistance. Audio is handled through stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support over USB Type-C. The phone measures 75.4x85.7x13.1mm when folded and 75.4x166.9x6.1mm when unfolded, weighing 180 grams. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. Security on the device is handled through Samsung Knox and Knox Vault, with on-device AI processing secured via the Personal Data Engine and Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection.