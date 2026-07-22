Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched In India: Price, Specifications, More

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra have launched in India. The standard Z Fold 8 is designed as a lighter, media-focused device weighing 201 grams with a 4:3 inner display suited for reading and video, while the Z Fold 8 Ultra introduces Samsung's Ultra branding to the foldable category for the first time, with a larger 8-inch main display, a bigger 5000mAh battery, and a 200-megapixel primary camera compared to the Fold 8's 50-megapixel dual camera setup. Both models run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with One UI 9.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is priced at Rs. 1,79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, and Rs. 2,39,999 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, Rs. 2,19,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, and Rs. 2,59,999 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. Both models are available for pre-order in India starting today and will go on sale from August 8.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra come in Graphite and Cream as standard colour options, while the Fold 8 additionally comes in Lavender as a model-exclusive shade and Pistachio as an online-exclusive shade. The Fold 8 Ultra gets Violet Shadow as its model-exclusive colour and Green Shadow as an online-exclusive option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold8 features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, a resolution of 1848 x 2448 pixels, 403ppi pixel density, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. The cover display measures 5.5 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a WUXGA+ resolution of 1248 x 1972 pixels, 428ppi pixel density, and the same adaptive refresh rate and brightness specifications as the main display. The phone is powered by a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset clocked up to 4.74GHz, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. It runs Android 17 with One UI 9 and supports dual SIM configurations through nano and eSIM.

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On the camera front, the Fold8 carries a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 1 micrometre pixel size, optical image stabilisation, and dual pixel autofocus, paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor offering a 120 degree field of view and an f/1.9 aperture. Both the inner and outer cameras use 10-megapixel sensors with an f/2.2 aperture, with a 100 degree field of view on the outer camera and 85 degrees on the inner camera. The device supports dual recording using the front and rear cameras simultaneously, along with a My FanCam feature that tracks a subject and reframes footage into different aspect ratios.

The Fold 8 is built with Samsung's Flex Titanium technology, which combines a titanium alloy film with a reinforced titanium plate for structural support and reduced crease visibility over time. It carries an IP48 rating for water resistance, and includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 81.9x123.9x9.7mm when folded and 161.4x123.9x4.5mm when unfolded, weighing 201 grams. It packs a 4800mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 20W wireless charging, and supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS with GLONASS, and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra features an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 20.9:18 aspect ratio, a resolution of 2504 x 2256 pixels, 422ppi pixel density, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. The cover display measures 6.5 inches with a 21:9 aspect ratio, an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels, and 422ppi pixel density, matching the main display's refresh rate and brightness. The device runs on the same 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset as the standard Fold8, clocked up to 4.74GHz with an Adreno 840 GPU, and is available in 12GB or 16GB RAM configurations with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage, running Android 17 with One UI 9.

The Fold8 Ultra's camera system is built around a 200-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 0.6 micrometre pixel size, optical image stabilisation, and quad pixel autofocus, paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor offering a 120 degree field of view and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and up to 30x space zoom. Both the inner and outer cameras carry 10-megapixel sensors with an f/2.2 aperture, matching the field of view specifications of the standard Fold8. The camera software includes an improved low-light Nightography mode, 8K video recording through the APV codec, and real-time Cine LUT colour grading.

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The Fold 8 Ultra measures 72.8x158.4x8.9mm when folded and 143.2x158.4x4.1mm when unfolded, at a thickness of 4.1mm, and weighs 215 grams. It houses a 5000mAh battery, up from the 4400mAh unit on its predecessor, with 45W wired and 20W wireless charging, along with an expanded graphite cooling system for sustained performance. It carries an IP48 rating for water resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the same connectivity suite as the Fold8, including 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS with GLONASS, and NFC.