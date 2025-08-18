Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition Rugged Tablet Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Features

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition comes with an S Pen | FPJ

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition in India, a rugged, 5G-enabled tablet designed for demanding enterprise environments. Built with military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) and IP68 certification, the device is targeted at industries such as defense, logistics, public safety, manufacturing, and retail.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition is priced in India at Rs. 49,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Sales of both the devices have already begun at Samsung online and offline stores.

The Enterprise Edition also comes bundled with a complimentary 12-month subscription to Knox Suite worth Rs. 4,515, along with productivity solutions such as Brity Works, Zello for Work, and discounted access to Google Workspace.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition tablet features an 8-inch WUXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a 5nm octa-core processor. It comes in two variants, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It also offers a replaceable 5,050mAh battery with a No-Battery Mode for continuous power supply during field use, especially in vehicles and kiosks.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, along with 'loud' speakers for noisy environments. The inbox contents include the tablet, S Pen (IP68 certified), rugged back cover, and charging cable.

Samsung is offering up to seven years of OS updates (up to Android 21) and a 36-month warranty, one of the longest in its category. The tablet runs on Android 15 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.3, and NFC. Sensors onboard inclucde Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Geomagnetic, Gyro, Light, Proximity, and Hall.