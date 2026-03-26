Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Samsung Galaxy A37 5G smartphones have quitely launched in India, with the A57 positioning itself as the more premium of the two. The key differences lie in the chipset, the A57 packs the newer Exynos 1680 4nm SoC against the Exynos 1480 in the A37, while the A57 also gains a wider 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera over the A37's 8-megapixel unit, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, a slimmer 6.9mm profile, a lighter 179g frame, and a metal frame that the A37 does not feature.

Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A37 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is priced at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 47,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs. 52,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It is available in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is priced at Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 62,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and comes in Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue, and Awesome Lilac colour options.

Both phones are now available to pre-order from Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, Amazon.in, and other online platforms, with sales rolling out from April 10.

As launch offers, buyers can avail a Rs. 3,000 instant discount with HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Axis Bank credit cards on full payment and EMI or UPI cashback, or opt for a 24-month zero interest, zero down payment EMI plan, or avail Rs. 3,000 additional value on exchange of an old device.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O HDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits in High Brightness Mode, up to 1,900 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on both the front and back. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1680 4nm processor clocked at up to 2.9GHz, paired with an AMD Xclipse 550 GPU, and is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations with 256GB internal storage.

On the camera front, the A57 5G sports a triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, with an LED flash. The front camera is a 12-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. Both the front and rear cameras support 10-bit HDR video recording.

The phone runs Android 16 with Samsung One UI 8.5 out of the box, with Samsung guaranteeing up to six generations of OS upgrades and security updates. It carries an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and features an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, and stereo speakers. Connectivity includes 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax across 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charge 2.0 support, though a charger is not included in the box. The A57 measures 161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9mm and weighs 179g.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O HDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits in High Brightness Mode, up to 1,900 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1480 processor clocked at up to 2.75GHz, paired with an AMD Xclipse 530 GPU, and is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB or 256GB internal storage.

The A37 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, accompanied by an LED flash. The front camera is a 12-megapixel unit with an f/2.2 aperture, with 10-bit HDR recording supported on both front and rear cameras.

The phone runs Android 16 with Samsung One UI 8.5, with Samsung offering up to six generations of OS and security updates. It features an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, and stereo speakers. Connectivity includes 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac across 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charge 2.0 support, without a charger in the box. The A37 measures 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm and weighs 196g.