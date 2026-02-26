Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26 Launched: Price In India, Specifications |

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 series has launched in India. It comprises of three models - the Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra. The lineup features Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the camera setups include a 200-megapixel main sensor on the Ultra and 50-megapixel on the standard models. Starting price of the Galaxy S26 is at Rs. 87,999 and Rs. 1,39,999 for the S26 Ultra. Alongside the phones, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Buds 4 series, featuring the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, Rs. 1,59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option, and Rs. 1,89,999 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S26+, it is priced starting at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. Finally, the base Samsung Galaxy S26 model is priced in India at Rs. 87,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs. 1,07,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

Color options for the series include Black, White, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Silver Shadow, and Pink Gold, though availability may vary by model, storage variant, region, or sales channel, with some colors exclusive to Samsung.com or specific carriers.

The three phones will be available through Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Samsung exclusive stores, and other retail outlets.

Those who pre-reserved are eligible for benefits worth Rs. 2,699, typically in the form of an e-Store voucher redeemable upon purchase. Pre-order offers include a double storage promotion (such as getting the 512 GB variant at the price of the 256 GB variant, valued at up to Rs. 20,000 depending on the model), along with options like no-cost EMI for up to 12 months, exchange values up to certain amounts (with potential to lock in exchange early), reward points, and additional discounts on accessories such as the Galaxy Buds series when bundled. Open sale of the phones will begin on March 11.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels, an adaptive refresh rate of up to120 Hz, and Vision Booster support. It includes Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection with an anti-reflective coating.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform customised for Galaxy, paired with RAM options of 12 GB or 16 GB and internal storage configurations of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB (no expandable card slot). It runs Android 16 with One UI 8.5 and is promised up to 7 major Android upgrades.

The rear camera system consists of a 200-megapixel wide-angle main sensor (f/1.4 aperture) with autofocus and 2x optical-quality zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (f/1.9), a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom (f/2.4), and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and up to 10x optical-quality zoom (f/2.9). The front camera is a 12-megapixel sensor (f/2.2). Video recording supports up to 8K (4320p) resolution.

The battery has a 5000mAh capacity, with support for Super-Fast Charging 3.0 (up to 60W wired, reaching approximately 75 percent in 30 minutes under lab conditions), along with wireless charging.

Dimensions are 163.6x78.1x7.9 mm, with a weight of 214 grams. Connectivity includes 5G, Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C. Other features encompass an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and enhanced thermal management via a redesigned vapor chamber.

Samsung Galaxy S26+, Samsung Galaxy S26 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ share several core specifications while differing primarily in display size, resolution, battery capacity, dimensions, and weight. Both models feature a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Vision Booster support, protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2. They are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform (with regional variations such as Exynos 2600 in some markets), come with 12 GB RAM, and offer internal storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB (no expandable card slot). They run Android 16 with One UI 8.5 and are promised up to 7 major Android upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy S26+, Samsung Galaxy S26 specifications |

The rear camera system on both includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle main sensor (f/1.8 aperture) with autofocus and 2x optical-quality zoom, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2), and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom (f/2.4). The front camera is a 12-megapixel sensor (f/2.2). Video recording supports up to 8K (4320p) resolution.

The Galaxy S26 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display (resolution 2340x1080 pixels, approximately 411ppi) and a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Its dimensions are approximately 149.6x71.7x7.2 mm, with a weight of 167 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ features a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ display (resolution 3120x1440 pixels, approximately 516ppi) and a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 20W wireless charging. Its dimensions are approximately 158.4x75.8x7.3 mm, with a weight of 190 grams.

Both devices include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and 5G connectivity.