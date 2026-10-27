Rockstar Games Has Reportedly Let Few Users Play GTA 6 Earlier Than Release Date: Here's How

Rockstar Games has reportedly begun sending Grand Theft Auto 6 review codes to select media outlets, with the first reviews expected to go live on November 18. This means reviews will be out a day before the game’s November 19 launch.

Review codes reportedly out

According to an Insider Gaming report, Rockstar started distributing review copies in late October, giving participating outlets roughly three to four weeks to play and assess the game before the embargo lifts.

A November 18 embargo would mean buyers could read early critical verdicts before pre-orders convert into launch-day downloads. However, Rockstar has not publicly announced either the review-code rollout or the embargo date, so the timeline should be treated as unconfirmed.

What it means for launch

If accurate, the move suggests Rockstar is confident enough in GTA 6 to allow reviews ahead of release rather than holding all coverage until after launch day. It also gives reviewers an unusually long access window for a title of this scale, though the report does not identify which outlets received codes or whether access was staggered.

When is GTA 6 launching?

The game is scheduled to arrive on November 19 for PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. A PC version is expected later, with reports pointing to a Q1 2027 release window.

GTA 6 India pricing and editions

In India, the GTA 6 Standard Edition is priced at Rs. 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs. 7,499. Both pre-order editions include the Vintage Vice City Pack and one month of GTA+, according to Rockstar’s Xbox listings.

What to expect from GTA 6

GTA 6 returns to the Vice City setting and features dual protagonists Jason and Lucia in a crime-driven story. It will be the first mainline Grand Theft Auto release in 13 years, following Grand Theft Auto 5’s 2013 debut.