Netflix faced a brief but widespread outage, just as Rockstar Games premiered its 26-minute extended look at 'Grand Theft Auto VI' exclusively on the platform. As users across multiple countries rushed to stream the footage, complaints of broken pages and frozen streams began pouring in, though the disruption cleared up within minutes.

Reports spike in sync with GTA 6 premiere

Outage-tracking site Downdetector recorded a sharp jump in Netflix complaints the moment the extended look went live. In India, 470 reports came in around 12:30 am IST, with website problems accounting for 37 percent of complaints, server connection issues for 25 percent, and video streaming errors for 23 percent.

The disruption was far more pronounced in Netflix's larger markets. The United States logged 1,934 reports in the same window, nearly evenly split across website issues (33 percent), server connection problems (29 percent) and streaming errors (25 percent). The United Kingdom recorded the highest tally among major markets, with 2,573 reports, led by website issues (32 percent), streaming errors (27 percent) and server connection problems (23 percent). Canada saw 690 reports, with website problems making up nearly half at 48 per cent, followed by server issues (24 percent) and streaming errors (17 percent).

The surge in complaints tracked closely with the premiere window and eased once Rockstar's footage went live on YouTube, giving fans an alternative way to watch.

Netflix premiere was just one piece of a larger reveal

The extended look was only a portion of a much bigger information rollout for the game. Select gaming outlets and content creators were flown to Rockstar North last month for an exclusive preview, and their coverage went live following the Netflix broadcast, revealing new details including an estimated 80-hour story, a reworked six-star Wanted system, and an optional romance arc for protagonists Jason and Lucia.

What the footage revealed

The 26-minute look opened with Jason and Lucia caught in a pickup gone wrong, leading into third-person shootout combat as the duo fight their way out of a building. The footage then shifted to the pair preparing for a night out from their shared apartment, followed by a driving sequence through Vice City that showcased denser traffic and expanded open-world activity, including gas station robberies and backyard wrestling.

Later portions showed the couple breaking up during a dinner party, a fast character-switching getaway sequence, and a montage of leisure activities such as basketball, jet skiing and visits to strip clubs. The extended look closed on a tense high-rise set piece, with Jason and Lucia separated during a shootout and communicating by text as they attempt to escape.

Map size, story structure and character dynamics

Early preview estimates suggest Leonida's Netflix's Streaming Stumble: landmass could be roughly three times the size of the map in 'Red Dead Redemption 2', with Vice City itself said to be around twice the size of Los Santos from 'GTA 5'. The campaign will follow a chapter-based structure similar to 'Red Dead Redemption 2', and players will be able to switch between Jason and Lucia at nearly any point, or team up to rob locations and build their partnership.

'Grand Theft Auto VI' is scheduled for release on November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox.