GTA 6's Worldwide Release Times Revealed: New Zealand Gets It Nearly a Day Before Some Countries

With GTA 6 confirmed for release on November 19, the exact time players around the world can start playing turns out to vary significantly depending on location.

New Zealand leads, Latin America waits longest

The finding comes from GTA fan site GTAVice.net, which analysed regional PlayStation Store data to determine exact release times across 15 different regions worldwide. As with previous staggered game launches, territories on the left side of the international date line get access first, with New Zealand topping the list — Kiwis will be able to play from 11:00 UTC on November 18, technically a day ahead of the game's official November 19 release date in most other regions.

At the other end of the spectrum, players in Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua won't get access until 06:00 UTC on November 19 — a full 19 hours after New Zealand.

When different regions unlock the game

Based on the regional data, most of continental Europe unlocks the game at 23:00 UTC on November 18 (midnight CET), while the UK follows an hour later at 00:00 UTC on November 19 (midnight local time). Players on the western side of Canada get access later still, at 05:00 UTC on November 19.

When India can expect to play

India wasn't among the 15 regions with individually reported unlock times in the GTAVice.net data, but going by the confirmed UTC unlock alongside the UK (00:00 UTC on November 19), Indian players - at UTC+5:30 = can expect the game to unlock around 5:30 AM IST on November 19, assuming India follows the same global rollout window as Europe.

India pricing

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed India pricing for GTA 6, with pre-orders already live. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs. 5,999, covering the full base game, while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs. 7,499 and includes exclusive vehicles, weapons, outfits and additional storyline content. All pre-orders and purchases made before November 20 will also receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, with digital pre-orders throwing in a free month of GTA+. At launch, the game will be available in India exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC release date yet to be announced.

How to play early, and why it's easier on Xbox

For players hoping to jump in ahead of their local unlock time, the report notes a meaningful platform difference. On Xbox, temporarily switching the console's region settings to New Zealand is a relatively simple way to unlock the game early. On PlayStation, however, doing the same requires creating an entirely new account tied to a local New Zealand payment method.