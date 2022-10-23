RIL becomes first Indian company to use metaverse to engage with stakeholders | Reliance

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday posted the proceedings of its Q2 FY 2022-23 earnings calls on the metaverse, becoming the first Indian firm to use the medium to engage with its stakeholders. This is the first time in the Indian corporate history that a company has used a platform like metaverse to engage with its stakeholders.

The metaverse earning call was produced in partnership with GMetri- a no-code metaverse creation platform. This can be accessed through any device including a smartphone as one doesn't need to wear an AR/VR headgear to access it.

The metaverse content contains nearly an hour of results commentary, featuring Group Joint CFO V Srikanth who covered consolidated financials and business summary and Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) who covered Jio and digital services. It also had Anshuman Thakur, Head of Strategy RJIL who covered financials of Jio digital services, Gaurav Jain, Strategy and Business Development, Reliance Retail Limited covering Reliance Retail and Sanjay Roy, Senior Vice President, E&P covering Hydrocarbons.

Read more: Earnings 2022 live: Reliance profit drops to Rs 13,656 cr, Reliance Jio profit up by 28%

Using it, analysts across the world tracking the company can toggle with slides and graphics placed on different screens as per the multiple buckets in the results presentation, they said. They can also download the RIL media release and the transcript of the media and analyst call in PDF formats.

The RIL metaverse also has a special section comprising quotations from Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani. The metaverse is a virtual space that is built with the idea to immerse users within the online experience, mainly via virtual and augmented reality while enabling them to interact with each other virtually.

There are many types of metaverse and one can engage in any of them, depending on their preferences- metaverse being the broad term for a virtual environment one typically enters as an avatar.