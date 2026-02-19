 'Right Action Comes From Right Understanding': PM Modi Invokes Lord Buddha's Teachings To Guide Global AI Roadmap - Video
'Right Action Comes From Right Understanding': PM Modi Invokes Lord Buddha's Teachings To Guide Global AI Roadmap - Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, urged the global community to turn AI disruption into humanity’s greatest opportunity through “right action” guided by ethical understanding. Highlighting collaboration, Buddha’s teachings, and lessons from COVID-19, he called for a human-centric, globally cooperative AI ecosystem.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on the global community to transform the current technological disruption into humanity's greatest opportunity, asserting that the success of artificial intelligence lies in the "right action" guided by "right understanding."

Addressing the Leaders' Plenary Session of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi expressed confidence that the summit would help shape a more ethical and responsive digital future.

PM Modi's Statements

"It is believed that this Summit will play a crucial role in building a human-centric, sensitive global AI ecosystem. If we look at history, we see that humans have transformed every disruption into a new opportunity. Today, we have once again faced such such an opportunity. Together, we have to transform this disruption into humanity's biggest opportunity," the Prime Minister said.

Building on this vision, PM Modi invoked the teachings of Lord Buddha to underline the importance of clarity and timely decision-making in AI governance.

"India is the land of Buddha, and Lord Buddha said, 'right action comes from right understanding.' Therefore, it is very important that we together create a roadmap that shows the true impact of AI. True impact comes only when one takes the right decisions at the right time with the right intention," he observed.

Drawing a parallel with recent global challenges, the Prime Minister highlighted the collaborative response witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the COVID global pandemic, the world has seen that when we stand with each other, even the impossible becomes possible. From vaccine development to supply chain, from data sharing to saving lives, collaboration provided the solution," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister was participating in the Leaders' Plenary that brought together Heads of State, ministers, and senior representatives from multilateral institutions to outline national and global priorities on AI, including governance, infrastructure, and international cooperation.

Earlier this moring Prime Minister participated in the Opening Ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Along with the Prime Minister, the Opening Ceremony was addressed by the President of France Emmanuel Macron, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Gutteres as well as various top industry leaders from across the world.

The first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" and the global principle of AI for Humanity.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

