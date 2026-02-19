'Jio AI Bharat Ki Sanskruti Mein Phoolega': Mukesh Ambani Announces ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment At Delhi AI Summit

Mukesh Ambani took the stage at India's inaugural Global AI Impact Summit to lay out Reliance and Jio's sweeping AI ambitions. Ambani was part of the tech leader conglomerate present at Bharat Mandapam this morning, alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and France President Emmanuel Macron.

Ambani opened his speech with an unambiguous declaration, "India will emerge as one of the greatest AI powers in the world in the 21st century," grounding his confidence in what he called India's six unmatched strengths - Demography, Democracy, Development, Digital Infrastructure, Data Generation, and AI Harvest.

Ambani said that just as Jio democratised internet connectivity, it will now do the same for AI. "India cannot afford to rent intelligence. Therefore, we will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as we did the cost of data."Ambani made some important announcements at the summit.

Rs.10 Lakh Crore Investment over 7 years

Reliance and Jio will commit Rs. 10 lakh crores starting this year. Ambani was careful to frame this not as hype-driven capital, "This is not speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is patient, disciplined, nation-building capital."

Data centres, new Jio Frames: Big announcements at the summit

- Gigawatt-Scale Data Centres at Jamnagar, with 120 MW coming online in the second half of 2026, scaling toward gigawatt capacity.

- Green energy advantage with up to 10 GW of ready green-power surplus anchored by solar in Kutch and Andhra Pradesh.

- Nationwide edge compute with low-latency intelligence layer integrated with Jio's network, reaching 'kirana stores to clinics, from classrooms to farms'.

- Ambani also announced JioShikshak, an adaptive AI teaching assistant in 22 languages, targeting 250 million school children and 50 million higher education students.

- Ambani also announced Jio ArogyaAI first medical guidance in under five minutes, in local languages, on any phone.

- JioKrishi is a satellite imagery and precision weather converted into voice-first advice for 140 million farmers.

- JioBharatIQ, a voice-first AI companion for learning, earning, and accessing government services.

- JioFrames AI glasses and next-gen ambient intelligence devices were also announced.

Ambani described AI as a modern-day Akshaya Patra - the legendary vessel in Mahabharata that provided endless nourishment to all, and laid out five guiding principles for Jio Intelligence - deep-tech leadership reaching the informal sector, world-leading multilingual AI, data sovereignty and trust as core guarantees, job creation over displacement, and building a broad ecosystem with IITs, IISc, startups, and global tech partners.

On language and inclusion, he put it plainly in Hindi, "Jio AI Bharat ki bhaasha mein bolega. Bharat ki sanskruti mein phoolega. Bharat ki mitti mein phalega." (Jio AI will speak in India's language, flourish in India's culture, and grow in India's soil.)

Ambani closed his speech with a call against AI concentration, "AI is scarce and expensive; Compute is concentrated; Data is controlled - and capability is locked behind barriers of capital and geography in the Global North." He positioned India as the bridge between Global South and North, arguing that, "AI works its magic through sharing, not hoarding; through collaborations, not conflicts."