Reliance Infrastructure Enters AI Sector Through Subsidiary Restructuring, Signals Strategic Shift Into New-Age Technologies Amid Strong FY26 Results | file pic

New Delhi: Reliance Infrastructure on Monday announced that it has initiated steps to expand into artificial intelligence (AI) and related new-age technologies through its subsidiaries as part of efforts to incorporate technology-driven activities within its business framework.

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In an exchange filing, the company said it has undertaken enabling measures through subsidiaries to participate in the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem and allied technology segments.

As part of the move, Reliance Infrastructure said relevant business objects covering artificial intelligence and technology-enabled services have been incorporated into certain subsidiaries.

In addition, the company announced the adoption of new names for three subsidiaries as part of the exercise -- Reliance AI World Private Limited, Reliance AI Apex Private Limited and Reliance AI One Private Limited.

The company said the changes are aimed at incorporating AI and related technology-driven activities within its business structure.

However, Reliance Infrastructure did not disclose financial commitments, timelines or specific business plans relating to the AI initiatives in that filing.

Following the announcement, Reliance Infrastructure shares hit the upper circuit at Rs 86.17, rising 5 per cent on the BSE.

Over the longer term, the stock has gained more than 3 per cent over the last five years, while declining around 80 per cent in the past year. Over the last six months, the stock has fallen around 40 per cent, although it has gained more than 20 per cent during the past month.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 918 crore for the March 2026 quarter, while revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,001 crore.

For the full financial year 2025-26, Reliance Infrastructure reported a profit of Rs 2,900 crore, with revenue from operations at Rs 20,440 crore.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)