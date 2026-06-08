‘AI Will Become Job Creator For India, Not A Threat’: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal described AI as a major opportunity for India rather than a threat, asserting that the technology will drive job creation and new business avenues.

AI as opportunity, not threat

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Goyal urged Indian businesses to move beyond superficial use of AI tools and integrate the technology meaningfully across their organisations.

“AI is not a threat, it is an opportunity for each of you,” Goyal said during a conversation at the event, as reported by Financial Express.

He noted that while many companies have begun exploring AI, a deeper understanding is still lacking at all levels.

“I know some of you are working to exploit the benefits of AI. But have you ensured that everybody, from the peon up to the CEO, has started understanding what truly AI is? Or are we just using ChatGPT as a replacement for Google?” he asked.

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India’s AI usage still nascent

Goyal pointed out that India has become one of the largest users of AI tools globally, yet most usage remains basic.

“While we have the second-largest user base of ChatGPT in India, 99 percent of that is a replacement of Google. If you ask a little smarter question, you get a little smarter answer. But for heaven’s sake, don’t trust those answers,” he said.

Lessons from Y2K: AI will create jobs

Dismissing widespread fears of large-scale job losses due to AI, the minister drew parallels with the Y2K transition over two decades ago.

“India need not be worried. This AI ghost will also cool down. Right now it is running its course, let it run. I have no objection. But AI will ultimately become a job creator for India,” he said.

Goyal highlighted how the software industry flourished after addressing the Y2K challenge.

“The software industry never looked back after the Y2K moment. The sky never fell on India’s head or anybody else’s head for that matter,” he said.

New demand for skills and services

According to Goyal, AI will spur demand for new products, services, and specialised skills. He emphasised the need for professionals who can build practical AI applications, monitor systems, and counter evolving cyber threats.

“Who will create applied applications of our AI technology? Who will clean up the bots that will be put by hackers? Somebody will have to clean it up,” he said.

He added that technological advancement will create an ongoing contest between innovation and misuse.

“Somebody will say AI will create a mechanism to clean up the bot. Then another AI will create another mechanism to uniquely put in more bots. It will be a cat-and-mouse game. At the end of the day, the human mind will always be supreme,” he said.

Use AI, but verify the output

Goyal cautioned businesses against blind reliance on AI-generated content. While acknowledging its potential to boost efficiency in research and analysis, he stressed the importance of human oversight.

The minister shared his personal experience of testing AI platforms by requesting research reports on the same subject.

“I have personally put in a question on two AI platforms and asked both of them to prepare a research report on some subject,” he said.

“It can add to efficiency, but you have to read each and every line. Otherwise, you will become Chatur from the movie 3 Idiots,” he said, referring to the film character known for memorising information without true understanding.