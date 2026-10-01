Redmi 17C 5G With 120Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 17C 5G in India, joining the Redmi Note 17 Pro series that arrived earlier this month. The smartphone has a 6.9-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a 50-megapixel main camera and an IP64 rating.

Redmi 17C 5G price in India

The Redmi 17C 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone goes on sale in India on October 7 at 12 noon through Amazon.in and the Xiaomi India online store. It is available in three colour options: Dark Night, Coffee Brew and Purple Dawn. Redmi India has described the phone as having a vegan leather finish.

Redmi 17C 5G specifications

The Redmi 17C 5G has a 6.9-inch LCD with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Xiaomi lists the typical brightness at 660 nits and the peak brightness in high brightness mode at 810 nits. The panel supports a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz and DC dimming. It carries TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free and circadian-friendly viewing. The phone measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.05mm and weighs 211g.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, built on a 6nm process. The octa-core chipset combines Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 cores, with a peak clock speed of up to 2.4GHz, and uses a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The Indian model comes in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB configurations. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

Read Also Redmi Note 17 Pro Series To Launch In India On September 15: What To Expect

The Redmi 17C 5G has a 6,000mAh (typical) battery with support for up to 33W fast charging. Xiaomi claims up to 105 hours of music playback and says the battery charges to 80 percent in 90 minutes. For photography, it has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an auxiliary lens. The camera supports HDR, Night and Portrait modes, along with 1080p video recording at 30fps. The front camera is an 8-megapixel unit with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.