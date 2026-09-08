Redmi Note 17 Pro Series To Launch In India On September 15: What To Expect |

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has confirmed that its Redmi Note 17 Pro series will launch in India next week, on September 15. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the design, colourways, key specifications and features of the upcoming lineup.

Redmi Note 17 Pro launch: Two models expected

While the dedicated microsite for the series does not explicitly name the phones, it confirms two models will be launched. These phones are expected to be the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, in line with the brand's global portfolio. Redmi had earlier teased the debut of a new Note 17 series carrying the 'Max' branding, consistent with how the lineup has rolled out internationally.

Redmi Note 17 Pro India launch: Massive battery up to 10,000mAh

The microsite highlights a standout feature for the series, a battery of up to 10,000mAh, branded with the tagline 'mAhster of strength'. Citing internal lab test results, Redmi claims the lineup will deliver more than four days of usage on a single charge under light use. Both phones will be sold in India via Amazon.

Redmi Note 17 Pro India launch: Design and camera details

The Redmi Note 17 Pro is shown in a blue colourway, featuring a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-right corner. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max carries a similar camera island design and also gets a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation. Both handsets are shown with power and volume controls placed on the right edge.

Redmi Note 17 Pro India launch: Expected pricing and specs

For context, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max was launched in select global markets last month, starting at JPY 79,980 (roughly ₹47,900) for the base 8GB+256GB configuration. That version is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, alongside a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back. Indian pricing and full specifications for the series are expected to be confirmed closer to the September 15 launch.