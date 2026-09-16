Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched In India: Price Starts At ₹36,999

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G in India, expanding its upper mid-range lineup after their global debut last month. The Pro Max marks the first "Max"-branded phone in the Redmi Note Pro series, distinguished from the standard Pro by a larger 10,000mAh battery, faster 100W charging, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, and a 4K-capable front camera, compared to the Pro's 9,000mAh battery, 67W charging, and Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip. This follows the earlier India launch of the standard Redmi Note 17 5G.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G, Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G price in India

The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 39,999. It is available in Cloud Blue with a photochromic finish, Purple Vibe, and Stealth Black colour options. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 55,999. It comes in Secret Sunrise with a photochromic finish, Matcha Green, and Stealth Black colour options.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G will go on sale from September 17, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G will be available from September 23, through mi.com, Amazon.in, Xiaomi retail stores, and offline outlets. As part of launch offers, buyers can avail an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on the Note 17 Pro and up to Rs. 5,000 on the Note 17 Pro Max with SBI, Axis, Kotak, and IDFC First credit cards, or 10 percent cashback up to the same respective amounts with HDB Financial Services. Xiaomi is also offering a complimentary Care Plan worth Rs. 7,499 on the Note 17 Pro and Rs. 9,999 on the Note 17 Pro Max, covering two years of screen protection, two years of battery replacement, and two years of warranty for a limited period.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G, Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G specifications

Both phones feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2772x1280 pixels) flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate that goes up to 3200Hz for instant touch response, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G runs on the octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset built on a 4nm process, with four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz, paired with an Adreno GPU. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G runs on the octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, also built on 4nm, clocked up to 2.6GHz, paired with an Adreno 812 GPU.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers 128GB (UFS 2.2) or 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage options. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G comes with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM paired with 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage, and both models support dynamic RAM extension of up to 24GB. Both devices run Android 16 with Xiaomi HyperOS 3, and Xiaomi is providing six years of security updates, with the Pro Max additionally getting a guaranteed six-year like-new smoothness experience.

Both phones are built on the Redmi Titan Structure, incorporating high-strength motherboards and reinforced mid-frames, and carry TÜV SÜD 5-star Titan Quality Certification along with SGS-certified drop resistance of up to three metres on granite surfaces. They are rated IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K for dust and water resistance, verified through a two-metre, 72-hour submersion test, and come with Underwater Mode and Wet Touch Technology 2.0.

On optics, both models carry a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation, with an f/1.8 aperture on the Note 17 Pro and an f/1.5 aperture on the Note 17 Pro Max, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Note 17 Pro records video up to 1080p, while the Note 17 Pro Max supports 4K recording. For selfies, the Note 17 Pro has a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 1080p video recording, while the Note 17 Pro Max has a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 4K video recording. Both phones include an in-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and AI-based editing tools such as AI Glare Removal and AI Erase Pro, alongside Xiaomi HyperAI on the Pro Max.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G measures 163.45x78.27x8.6mm and weighs 223g, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G measures 163.44x78.27x8.57mm in the Cloud Blush colourway and 163.44x78.27x8.65mm in the Green, Purple, and Black colourways, also weighing 223g. Connectivity on both includes 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0, with Bluetooth 5.1 on the Note 17 Pro and Bluetooth 6.0 on the Note 17 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G packs a 9,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging and 22.5W reverse charging, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G packs a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired charging and 27W reverse charging.