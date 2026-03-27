Redmi 15A 5G With 6,300mAh Battery Launched In India, Priced At ₹12,999

Redmi 15A 5G smartphone has finally launched in India after many teasers. The Redmi 15A 5G opts for a cost-effective approach when compared to the Redmi 15 5G launched earlier. While the Redmi 15 5G features a higher-resolution Full HD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, a 50-megapixel rear camera, and a larger 7000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, the Redmi 15A 5G opts for an HD+ panel, Unisoc T8300 chipset, 32-megapixel primary rear camera, and 6300mAh battery supporting 15W charging. It maintains a similarly large 6.9-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate and promises longer software support.

Redmi 15A 5G price in India

The Redmi 15A 5G comes in Awesome Blue, Amaze Purple, and Ace Black colours. It is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage variant, Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM plus 128GB storage option, and Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage model. The smartphone will be available from Mi.com, Flipkart, and offline stores starting from April 3.

Redmi 15A 5G specifications

The Redmi 15A 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits peak brightness, DC dimming, and TUV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8300 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, paired with 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X RAM that supports virtual RAM expansion and UFS 2.2 storage options of 64GB or 128GB, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

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On the camera front, it houses a 32-megapixel primary rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash along with an 8-megapixel front camera. The device packs a 6300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, 7.5W reverse wired charging, and a promise of retaining 80 percent battery health after 1000 charging cycles.

It runs Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0 with four years of Android updates and six years of security patches. Additional features include side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, dual stereo speakers, IP52 dust and water resistance, 5G connectivity with support for multiple bands, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 171.56x79.47x8.15mm and weighs 210 grams.