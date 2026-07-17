Re-NEET 2026: How To Check & Save Your Result On DigiLocker

Re - NEET UG 2026 | Reprsentative Image

NEET UG 2026, held on May 3 for over 2.2 million aspirants, was cancelled on May 12 after investigations found overlaps between a pre-circulated guess paper and the actual question paper, prompting arrests, protests and Supreme Court petitions. A re-examination was subsequently conducted, and the National Testing Agency has now declared the Re-NEET 2026 result, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying. Alongside the official website neet.nta.nic.in, candidates can also access their digitally signed scorecard through DigiLocker.

Who can access the NEET UG 2026 result on DigiLocker?

The Re-NEET 2026 result is available on DigiLocker only for candidates who had given consent for DigiLocker access while filling out their NEET application form. Candidates who did not opt in during registration will not be able to view their scorecard on the platform even after the result goes live elsewhere, and will need to rely on the official NTA website instead.

Step-by-step guide to check the NEET UG 2026 result

1: Download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or visit digilocker.gov.in on a web browser.

2: Sign in using your Aadhaar linked mobile number and the OTP sent to it, or log in with your existing DigiLocker username and password if you already have an account.

3: First time users will need to complete a one time sign up with their mobile number and verify it through an OTP before proceeding.

4: Once logged in, go to the dashboard and tap on Issued Documents, or use the search bar at the top of the screen.

5: Search for National Testing Agency or NEET among the list of issuers displayed.

6: Select the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scorecard from the list of documents available under the issuer.

7: If prompted, enter your NEET UG roll number and application number to verify your identity.

8: Your Re-NEET 2026 result will appear on the screen. You can view it directly or download and save it as a PDF for future reference.

The scorecard available on DigiLocker is digitally signed by the NTA and is valid for use during counselling and admission, so candidates are advised to keep a saved copy along with a printout until their admission process is complete.