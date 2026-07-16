NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Results: Women Outperform Men; Over 58% Of Qualified Candidates Are Female

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NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 results, revealing that women outperformed men in the national medical entrance examination. According to the official data, more than 58% of the 11.21 lakh candidates who qualified are women, and female candidates also recorded a higher qualification rate than their male counterparts.

The NEET UG Re-Exam 2026, conducted on June 21 after the original exam was cancelled, saw nearly 20 lakh candidates appear at 5,440 examination centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses.

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NTA Declares Result of NEET (UG) 2026



11.21 lakh candidates qualify;

Results declared in time for counselling and Medical College Admissions;

Toppers from almost all States and Union Territories;

More than 58 per cent of qualified candidates are women;

Examination conducted in… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 16, 2026

Women Register Higher Success Rate

The NTA stated that 56.8% of women who appeared for the examination qualified, compared to 55.1% of male candidates. As a result, women account for more than 58% of all qualified candidates, making them the majority among successful aspirants in this year's re-exam.

Re-Exam Conducted After Original NEET Cancellation

The June 21 examination was conducted as a re-examination after the original NEET UG 2026 was cancelled. The NTA declared the results on July 16, ensuring that the medical admissions and counselling schedule remains on track.

1.36 Lakh MBBS Seats Available This Year

With the declaration of the results, qualified candidates will now move on to the counselling process. This year, a total of 1,36,939 MBBS seats are available across 823 medical colleges in the country for the 2026–27 academic session, according to the National Medical Commission (NMC). The seat matrix includes both renewed and newly approved seats and will be filled through the All India Quota (AIQ) and state counselling processes.

Counselling to Begin Soon

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS and BDS seats, while the remaining seats will be filled by the respective state counselling authorities.

Candidates have been advised to rely only on official counselling portals and remain cautious of fraudulent calls, messages or websites promising admissions, seat blocking or score improvements in exchange for money.