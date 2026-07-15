NMC Releases MBBS Seat Matrix For 2026-27; 1.36 Lakh Seats Available Across 823 Medical Colleges

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The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the official seat matrix for undergraduate MBBS courses (excluding Institutes of National Importance) for the academic year 2026-27, paving the way for the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. Along with the seat matrix, the commission has issued detailed instructions to medical colleges and counselling authorities, stressing that admissions must be carried out strictly as per the approved intake.

According to the seat matrix released by the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB), India will have 1,36,939 MBBS seats across 823 medical colleges for the 2026-27 academic session. This includes 1,27,028 renewed seats and 9,911 newly approved seats. Of the total, 63,296 seats are available in 441 government medical colleges, while 73,643 seats are offered by 382 private medical colleges.

Direct Link To Check Notice

The NMC said the seat matrix includes approvals granted for both the establishment of new MBBS colleges and the increase in intake capacity of existing colleges.

Seat matrix may be revised

In its public notice dated July 14, 2026, MARB clarified that the published seat matrix is based on approvals granted as of July 13, 2026, and may be revised if required based on decisions of the Appeal Committee or any other competent authority.

The commission said any revised seat matrix will be uploaded on the official NMC website and will be taken into consideration by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling authorities while conducting admissions.

25 new medical colleges approved

The commission has approved 25 new medical colleges, adding 2,400 MBBS seats for the academic session. These include:

7 government medical colleges with 400 seats

18 private medical colleges with 2,000 seats

Seven-day deadline for private colleges

MARB has directed all private medical colleges that have received approval for establishing a new MBBS college or increasing intake capacity to submit the required Electronic Bank Guarantee (E-Bank Guarantee) to the Director, MARB, within seven days of issuance of the public notice.

The details of the bank guarantee must also be shared through the email IDs specified by the commission. The NMC clarified that the Letter of Permission (LoP) will be issued only after the Electronic Bank Guarantee is received and found to be in order.

Counselling committees asked to follow approved seat matrix

The commission has instructed the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling authorities to strictly follow the approved seat matrix during admissions.

If any counselling committee notices a discrepancy or deviation in the approved seat matrix, it must refer the matter to MARB for clarification. The notice specifically states that under no circumstances should any counselling committee permit admissions beyond the number of seats approved and notified by MARB.

Medical colleges asked to verify seat details

The NMC has also directed all medical colleges to carefully verify the seat matrix relating to their institutions before counselling begins. If any discrepancy or omission is found, colleges have been asked to immediately bring it to the notice of the President or Director of MARB for examination and a decision before the commencement of counselling.

Admissions beyond approved intake to attract action

Reiterating its warning, the commission said all medical colleges must ensure admissions are made only against the number of seats approved by MARB for the 2026-27 academic year.

It warned that admissions made beyond the approved intake capacity would be treated as a violation of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and the regulations framed under it, attracting appropriate regulatory and penal action against the defaulting institutions.

Secretary issues directions to colleges, MCC

In a separate communication, NMC Secretary Dr. Raghav Langer directed all Directors, Principals and Deans of medical colleges that had applied under the NMC's December 22, 2025 public notice, along with the Medical Counselling Committee (DGHS), to comply with the directions issued by MARB.

The Secretary stated that the public notice contains instructions for both medical colleges and counselling committees and reiterated that all medical colleges must strictly ensure admissions are made only against the approved number of seats for the 2026-27 academic session. He also requested all institutions and stakeholders to take note of the directions and ensure necessary compliance before the counselling process begins.