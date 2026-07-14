NMC Proposes Stricter Rules For New Medical Colleges, Bars 'Work-In-Progress' Infrastructure; Invites Objections On Draft Amendments

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed a series of amendments to the Establishment of New Medical Institutions, Assessment & Rating Regulations, 2023, introducing stricter eligibility and infrastructure requirements for institutions seeking to establish new medical colleges or increase MBBS seats. The draft regulations were notified on July 8 and published in the Gazette of India on July 9.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Stricter Infrastructure Requirements

According to the draft notification, medical institutions will no longer be allowed to apply with incomplete infrastructure. NMC has proposed that hospitals and college buildings must be fully ready at the time of application, and applications from institutions with "work-in-progress" facilities or temporary arrangements will not be considered.

As per the official notification, it stated that "Infrastructure and other statutory requirements as per the regulations shall be complete at the time of application. Temporary arrangements for the hospital and college building shall not be permitted. A work-in-progress status of the applicant institute shall not be considered for further processing of the application."

Changes in application requirements

The draft also simplifies the list of mandatory documents by removing certain existing requirements while making others more stringent. Applicants will now have to submit a valid Consent of Affiliation (CoA) from a recognised university at the time of application, which should be valid at the time of submission of the application, and a solvency certificate issued by a chartered accountant within 90 days before the application deadline.

Incomplete applications lacking mandatory documents will be rejected without an opportunity to rectify them.

New corpus fund proposal

Another significant proposal is the introduction of a dedicated corpus fund. NMC has said that applicants for new medical colleges must provide an undertaking to maintain a corpus fund exclusively for the functioning of the institution.

Existing medical colleges will also be required to maintain such a fund, with the amount to be decided by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) and revised from time to time. Further, the college will also have to submit documentary proof whenever directed by the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB).

Expanded Eligibility and Stricter Action

The regulator has also proposed expanding the categories of eligible applicants by allowing registered trusts, in addition to companies incorporated under the Companies Act, to establish medical institutions.

Further, the draft proposes stricter action against institutions attempting to influence the approval process. It also states that any attempt to pressurise MARB or NMC through individuals or agencies could result in the immediate suspension or rejection of applications seeking approval for new medical colleges or additional seats.

The amendments also empower MARB to withhold or reject applications for new schemes or seat increases for the current or future academic years in specified cases.

Feedback Invited

NMC has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 30 days from the date the draft regulations were made available to the public. The commission said all the objections and suggestions received within the stipulated period will be considered before the regulations are finalised.

Feedback must be submitted only through the designated email ID at emiarr2026amendment@nmc.org.in, in the prescribed format. The NMC clarified that objections or suggestions sent through any other mode, including physical submissions, will not be entertained.

The office notice states that the draft notification will be available on the official website at nmc.org.in.