Re-NEET UG 2026 Result Declared At neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Re-NEET UG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Re-NEET UG 2026 results. The official website, neet.nta.nic.in, will allow candidates who took the re-examination to access their scorecards.

The final answer key has been made public by the agency along with the outcome. The OMR response sheets and recorded responses were made available to applicants on 13 July so they may confirm their answers and raise any issues.

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Re-NEET UG 2026 Result: Important dates

Re-NEET UG 2026 Examination: June 21, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Released: June 25, 2026

OMR Response Sheet Released: July 13, 2026

Last Date to Challenge OMR Response Sheet: July 15, 2026

Final Answer Key: July , 2026

Re-NEET UG 2026 Result: July , 2026

Re-NEET UG 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Candidates can view their Re-NEET results by following the guidelines listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: From the "candidate activity" section of the homepage, click the "NEET-UG 2026 result" link.

Step 3: The NEET result login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Submit the application number, password, date of birth, and security pin after inputting the data.

Step 5: The Re-NEET 2026 result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the Re-NEET result and print it off for future use.

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Re-NEET UG 2026 Result: Details mentioned on the result

Important information including the candidate's name, roll number, application number, subject-wise marks, total score, percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), category, and qualifying status will all be included on the Re-NEET UG 2026 scorecard. Candidates should carefully check all personal and exam-related information after downloading the scorecard, and they should notify the relevant authorities right away if there are any inconsistencies.

Top Performers And Score Distribution

The examination witnessed strong performances from candidates across the country.

Highest score: 715 out of 720

Top scorers: Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana)

Candidates scoring above 700: 19

Candidates scoring above 690: 138

Candidates scoring 650 and above: 1,492

Candidates scoring 600 and above: 10,160

Candidates scoring 500 and above: 90,780

Among the 138 candidates who scored above 690, more than 93 per cent were first-time test takers, while 99 per cent belonged to the 17–19 years age group.

The Top 17 candidates, who secured more than 705 marks, came from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Women Make Up Majority Of Qualified Candidates

Women continued to outnumber men among successful candidates this year.

According to the NTA, more than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. The qualification rate among female candidates stood at 56.8 per cent, compared to 55.1 per cent for male candidates.