PS5 2026 Black Friday Sale Goes Live, Offering Up To 75% Off Select Games: All You Need To Know | Photo credit: IANS

Sony has launched its 2026 PlayStation Black Friday sale, offering discounts of up to 75 percent on thousands of PS5, PS4 and PS VR2 games, expansions and DLC. The promotion runs from November 4 to November 30, with some offers ending earlier. Sony has not confirmed PS5, DualSense, Portal or PS VR2 hardware discounts in its announcement yet for this sale.Sony has launched its first PlayStation Black Friday sale of 2026, bringing discounts of up to 75 percent on thousands of PS5, PS4 and PS VR2 games, expansions and DLC. The sale began on November 4 and will run through November 30, though individual offers and prices will vary by region.

Deals start early

Unlike last year, when PlayStation’s Black Friday offers were concentrated around the shopping weekend, Sony has opened the promotion more than three weeks early. The company says the sale starts at midnight on November 4 and refreshes with new offers at midnight on November 16.

The early start gives players time to browse the catalogue before the main Black Friday period, but it also means some deals may disappear before the sale officially ends. Sony has confirmed that certain discounts will expire on November 20 and be replaced with new promotions.

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Games lead the discounts

The confirmed discounts are focused almost entirely on software. Sony says the sale covers “thousands” of PS5, PS4 and PS VR2 titles, along with expansions and downloadable content, with reductions reaching as much as 75 percent.

Among the highlighted games are Marvel’s Wolverine, 007 First Light, Pragmata, NBA 2K27, Astro Bot, Silent Hill: Townfall, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Beast of Reincarnation, Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred and Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition.

Other notable titles listed in the wider sale include Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill f, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Persona 5 Strikers and Stardew Valley.

No confirmed hardware deals yet

For shoppers hoping for a cheaper PS5, DualSense controller, PlayStation Portal or PS VR2 headset, Sony has not announced any hardware discounts in its Black Friday announcement. The company has also not confirmed console bundles, accessories or PlayStation Plus membership offers for this year’s promotion.

That is a notable change from 2025, when Sony offered discounts across its hardware range, including price cuts on consoles, DualSense controllers and PS VR2. While hardware deals could still emerge through retailers or a later sale wave, nothing is officially confirmed at this stage.

What Indian players should check

Indian gamers can find the offers through the PlayStation Store’s Black Friday page, where final prices, discount percentages and eligible titles will be displayed for their region. Sony has explicitly cautioned that promotions and percentage discounts may differ by country. [blog.playstation]

Because selected offers expire on November 20, players planning a purchase should check each game’s product page for its exact end date rather than assuming every discount will remain available until November 30.