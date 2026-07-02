Sony To Stop Producing Physical Discs For New PlayStation Games: All Details | Photo credit: IANS

Sony will pull the plug on physical game discs for new PlayStation titles starting January 2028, the company confirmed, cementing a years-long shift toward digital-only distribution.

Disc production to end from January 2028

Sony said it will stop producing physical discs for all new games released on PlayStation consoles from January 2028, marking a full shift to digital distribution as consumer purchases continue to move online. In an official post on the PlayStation Blog, the company said the change comes in response to shifting trends in consumer preference, and new games will be released on the PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only.

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Existing disc titles unaffected

Sony clarified that the transition has no impact on games that have already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format. The company called it a natural direction to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs.

Digital already dominates sales

The shift reflects where Sony's revenue already comes from. Digital downloads accounted for about 80 per cent of Sony's full-game software sales in fiscal 2025, the company said, reflecting a years-long move toward digital purchases. Separately, physical game distribution accounted for just three per cent of PlayStation's revenue last year, and the PS5 Pro's 2024 launch without a disc drive had already signalled the direction Sony was heading in.

Analysts flag storage cost trade-off

Not everyone sees the move as a clean win for Sony. "Stripping discs improves margins but will likely require greater storage capacity, which is also increasingly expensive," said Joost van Dreunen, a games professor at NYU's Stern School of Business.