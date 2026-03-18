Poco X8 Pro Max 5G, Poco X8 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Camera Setup Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Poco X8 Pro 5G and Poco X8 Pro Max 5G smartphones have launched in India. Both phones differ chiefly in chipset, screen size, battery capacity, and fingerprint technology. The Poco X8 Pro runs on the Dimensity 8500-Ultra with a 6.59-inch display, a 6,500mAh battery, and an optical fingerprint sensor. The Poco X8 Pro Max, meanwhile, debuts India's first Dimensity 9500s, a larger 6.83-inch screen, a massive 9,000mAh battery, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, positioning it as the more premium offering.

Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India

The Poco X8 Pro is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Additionally, a special Poco X8 Pro Iron Man Limited Edition in a 12GB + 256GB configuration is available at Rs. 37,999. The phone comes in Black, White, and Green colour options.

Arc reactor energy.

Next-level power.

And a drop that hits different.



POCO X8 Pro Iron Man Edition is here.

Suit up. No BS. ⚡#AllPowerNoBS #X8ProSeries #X8ProMax #X8Pro pic.twitter.com/ggYbm8uaDU — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 17, 2026

The Poco X8 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model, available in Black, White, and Blue colour options. Both phones will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting March 23.

On launch, buyers of the X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max can avail an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with HDFC, ICICI Bank, and SBI cards, or a Rs. 3,000 additional discount on exchange, along with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI. The Poco X8 Pro additionally offers Poco Shield benefits for purchases made on March 23, which includes a one-year extended warranty and one-year screen damage protection.

Poco X8 Pro specifications

The Poco X8 Pro features a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a resolution of 2756x1268 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2560Hz instantaneous sampling rate, Dolby Vision support, 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming with DC dimming, up to 3500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by an octa-core Dimensity 8500-Ultra 4nm processor clocked up to 3.4GHz, paired with an Arm Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. The phone runs Android 16 with Xiaomi HyperOS 3 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Poco X8 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.95-inch IMX882 sensor, f/1.59 aperture, OIS and EIS, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, capable of recording up to 4K at 60fps. The front camera is a 20-megapixel shooter using an OV20B sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, supporting up to 1080p 60fps video recording.

The phone houses a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. It carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 802.11be across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS with NavIC support, and USB Type-C. The device also features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, stereo speakers, and USB Type-C audio. It measures 157.53x75.19x8.38mm and weighs 201.47g.

Poco X8 Pro Max specifications

The Poco X8 Pro Max features a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a resolution of 2772x1280 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2560Hz instantaneous sampling rate, Dolby Vision support, 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming with DC dimming, and up to 3500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Dimensity 9500s 3nm processor clocked up to 3.73GHz, paired with an Arm Mali-G925 MC12 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It also runs Android 16 with Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

For photography, the X8 Pro Max features a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary camera using a 1/1.95-inch Light Fusion 600 sensor, f/1.5 aperture, OIS and EIS, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, supporting up to 4K 60fps video recording. The front camera is a 20-megapixel unit with an OV20B sensor and f/2.2 aperture, capable of up to 1080p 60fps video recording.

The phone is backed by a 9,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging, 100W PPS charging protocol support, and 27W wired reverse charging. It carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings. Connectivity includes 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 802.11be (2.4GHz + 5GHz + 6GHz), Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS with NavIC, and USB Type-C. The phone also supports dual SIM with eSIM, features an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, stereo speakers, and USB Type-C audio. It measures 162.9x77.9 x8.2mm and weighs 220g.