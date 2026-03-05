Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro With Launched In India: Price Starts At ₹31,999

Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Launched In India: Price, Specifications |

Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro has been launched in India at a global launch event held in London. The lineup marks the company's mid-range offering for the year, given that Nothing has confirmed it will not release a flagship Phone 4 in 2026. Both phones run Nothing OS 4.0 on top of Android 16 and continue the brand's signature rear panel design. They will be sold exclusively via Flipkart with Nothing Store Bengaluru getting first sale access.

Probably the biggest feature is the Glyph bar on the Nothing Phone 4a with 63 programmable mini-LEDs and an Essential Key on the left spine. The Pro replaces the standard Glyph Bar with the Glyph Matrix which carries an IP rating for dust and water resistance.

Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro price in India

The Nothing Phone 4a starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 34,999, while the top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option comes in at Rs. 37,999.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is priced higher across all variants. The base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available at Rs. 39,999, the 8GB RAM and 256GB version at Rs. 42,999, and the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant at Rs. 45,999. Launch offers for the Nothing Phone 4a Pro include Rs. 4,000 off with HDFC Bank, BHIM, Google Pay, and select other bank instruments.

The Phone 4a is available in White, Pink, Blue, and Black. The Phone 4a Pro comes in Black, Pink, and Silver.

The Phone 4a goes on sale on Flipkart from March 12, while the Phone 4a Pro follows on March 27. Ahead of the online sale, Nothing will host an exclusive first drop at the Nothing Store Bengaluru on March 7 at 6pm IST. The first 100 customers will receive a special engraved edition of the Phone 4a along with a complimentary Ear (a). Attendees can also purchase CMF Buds 2 Plus for Rs. 999 as a launch-only offer.

Nothing Phone 4a specifications

The Phone 4a features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1260x2800 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by Panda Glass.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset built on a 4nm process, paired with an Adreno 810 GPU. It is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. There is no microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Phone 4a carries a triple rear setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, and dual-pixel PDAF, accompanied by a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 70x digital zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide. The phone can record video at up to 4K. The front camera is a 32-megapixel shooter.

The Phone 4a is backed by a 5,080mAh battery with 50W wired charging, which Nothing claims can take the phone from zero to full in approximately 56 minutes. The phone ships with Android 16 and Nothing OS 4.0, with three major Android OS upgrades promised.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0. The Nothing Phone 4a carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and uses an under-display optical fingerprint sensor. It also features the Glyph Bar with 63 programmable mini-LEDs and an Essential Key on the left spine.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro specifications

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro moves up to a slightly larger 6.88-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, enclosed in an aluminium frame.

It is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is no microSD slot.

The Pro's rear camera system consists of a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens capable of up to 140x digital zoom, and an ultrawide unit. Video recording goes up to 4K. The front camera steps up to a 50-megapixel sensor. The phone is backed by the same 5,080mAh battery with 50W wired charging as the standard model.

It runs Android 16 with Nothing OS 4.0 out of the box and supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The Pro replaces the standard Glyph Bar with the Glyph Matrix - a denser LED grid inherited from the Phone 3 - and carries an IP rating for dust and water resistance.