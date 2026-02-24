iQoo 15R With 7,600mAh Battery Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹44,999

iQoo 15R |

After weeks of teasing, iQoo 15R has launched in India as the latest addition to its 15 series lineup. The phone packs a 6.59-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, and backs it up with a massive 7600mAh battery paired with 100W FlashCharge. At the price point, the phone will compete with the OnePlus 15R, Vivo V70, the Google Pixel 10a, and the Oppo Reno 15 5G in the Indian market.

iQoo 15R: Price in India, launch offers, and colour options

The iQoo 15R comes in three variants. The base 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 44,999, the 12GB + 256GB variant is available at Rs. 47,999, and the top-end 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 52,999. The phone goes on sale starting March 3 across Amazon.in, iQOO.com, and offline retail stores. Those who pre-book the device from today, will get early access beginning March 2.

On the launch offers front, buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 using HDFC and Axis Bank cards. Pre-booking customers will also receive a complimentary pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds, and the phone is available on a 6-month no-cost EMI plan.

The iQOO 15R is offered in two colour options. Dark Knight features a matte black finish with a slim 7.9mm profile, while Triumph Silver is an India-exclusive variant with a patterned white back, measuring 8.1mm in thickness.

iQOO 15R specifications

Coming to the specifications, the iQOO 15R sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2750x1260 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.64:9. The panel supports a 144Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz ten-finger touch sampling rate, and reaches a peak brightness of 5000 nits. It also features HDR10+ support, 4320Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming, and Schott Shield glass protection for added durability.

Under the hood, the phone is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 3nm mobile platform paired with the Adreno 840 GPU. It is available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM clocked at 9600Mbps and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device runs Android 16 with iQoo's OriginOS 6 on top, and comes with a dual nano-SIM setup.

On the camera front, the iQoo 15R is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor using Sony's LYT-700V, measuring 1/1.56 inches, with an f/1.88 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture. Both rear and front cameras support 4K video at 60fps. The 32-megapixel selfie camera sits behind an f/2.45 aperture lens. Security is handled by an in-display 3D Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, with an infrared sensor also on board.

The phone packs a 7600mAh battery with 100W FlashCharge support, capable of charging the device to 50 percent in just 33 minutes. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA across a wide range of bands, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, and multi-constellation GPS support covering L1+L5, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

Audio is handled by stereo speakers with USB Type-C audio output. The device is rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance. It measures 157.61x74.42mm and weighs 202g in the Dark Knight variant or 206g in Triumph Silver.