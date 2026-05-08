Perplexity’s Personal Computer App Now Available For Mac Users

Perplexity has launched a new feature for Mac computers called “Personal Computer,” which brings AI-powered workflows directly onto users’ devices.

The feature allows AI agents to work with local files, apps, and web tools on a Mac instead of relying only on cloud-based systems.

The company said Personal Computer is designed to help users automate complex and repetitive tasks. It can organise files, manage workflows, compare documents, create reports, and handle multi-step tasks across different applications.

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The AI system can also continue working in the background for long periods.

According to reports, the feature works by connecting Perplexity’s AI orchestration system directly with a user’s Mac. It can access local apps and files while also using information from the web.

Users can activate it using keyboard shortcuts or voice commands.

Perplexity said the system is especially suited for Apple’s Mac mini computers, which can stay powered on continuously and run the AI assistant 24/7.

Users can also control and monitor tasks remotely from devices such as smartphones.

The company explained that Personal Computer is an extension of its earlier AI platform called “Perplexity Computer,” which was introduced earlier this year as a general-purpose AI digital worker.

The new version adds direct local-device integration, allowing the AI to interact with native applications and personal data stored on the computer.

Perplexity said the AI system uses multiple AI models together instead of depending on a single model. Different models are assigned different tasks based on their strengths, such as coding, reasoning, research, or image generation.

The company also highlighted security and privacy measures. Actions performed by the AI are visible to users, can be reversed, and include approval controls for sensitive operations. There is also a kill switch to stop the AI system if needed.

At present, Personal Computer is being rolled out to Perplexity Max subscribers, the company’s premium subscription tier priced at $200 per month. Initially, access is being given to waitlisted users and Mac users through Perplexity’s desktop app.