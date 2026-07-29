 'Outdated & Unclassified': Defence Ministry Rejects DRDO Cyberattack Claims, Says Documents Were Manipulated For Financial Gain
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HomeTech'Outdated & Unclassified': Defence Ministry Rejects DRDO Cyberattack Claims, Says Documents Were Manipulated For Financial Gain

'Outdated & Unclassified': Defence Ministry Rejects DRDO Cyberattack Claims, Says Documents Were Manipulated For Financial Gain

The Ministry of Defence has denied reports of a cyberattack on DRDO, saying investigations found no evidence of a breach or data theft. Officials said the circulated documents are outdated, unclassified, and manipulated by threat actors for financial gain. The government reaffirmed that DRDO's systems remain secure and urged media to verify information before reporting.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
'Outdated & Unclassified': Defence Ministry Rejects DRDO Cyberattack Claims, Says Documents Were Manipulated For Financial Gain
'Outdated & Unclassified': Defence Ministry Rejects DRDO Cyberattack Claims, Says Documents Were Manipulated For Financial Gain | Pixabay

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday rejected recent media reports claiming a cybersecurity incident involving the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

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Officials clarified that the reports are both incorrect and unverified, and that a thorough investigation has revealed no evidence of any active cyberattack, unauthorised network intrusion, or ongoing data exfiltration.

According to the Ministry, most of the data being circulated as part of the alleged leak is unclassified and bears no confidentiality.

Some of the material being portrayed as critical is linked to an old breach dating back to 2020–2022.

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Investigators found that threat actors have deliberately fabricated and manipulated these documents to make them appear recent and sensitive.

The Ministry emphasised that all the documents referred to in the alleged leak are outdated, having undergone multiple revisions, and are no longer representative of current configurations or operations.

The investigation also revealed that the same set of outdated data is being offered for sale by several threat actors, with no current relevance to DRDO or the Ministry of Defence.

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Officials said the actors appear motivated by financial gain, attempting to cause panic and inflate the perceived value of the data by presenting it as authentic and confidential.

The Defence Ministry's statement aims to reassure the public and counter speculation that India's premier defence research body had suffered a fresh breach.

By highlighting the fabricated nature of the claims and the irrelevance of the outdated documents, the Ministry underscored that DRDO's systems remain secure and that no sensitive or classified information has been compromised.

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The clarification comes at a time when cybersecurity concerns are increasingly in the spotlight.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to safeguarding national security and maintaining robust cyber defences, while urging media outlets to verify information before publication.

With the official denial, the narrative of a major breach at DRDO has been firmly dismissed, reinforcing confidence in the resilience of India's defence infrastructure against cyber threats.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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