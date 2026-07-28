'Money Won't Matter In 2036': Elon Musk Predicts Big Shift In Global Economy As AI-driven Abundance Takes Hold

Elon Musk | X/@OwenGregorian

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that money may stop mattering by 2036, arguing that AI and robotics are on track to make goods and services so abundant that traditional economic constraints around scarcity could disappear entirely. Musk made the remarks during a conversation with The Economist, where he laid out a vision of an AI-driven economy defined by deflation rather than the inflation most policymakers currently worry about.

Musk ties the value of money to scarcity of goods

Musk's central argument is that money only has value because goods and services are limited. He said, "You want money for goods and services… If robots and AI are providing more goods and services than any human could possibly consume, what do you need money for?" The comment reflects Musk's broader view that once AI and robotics can produce far more than humans can consume, the economic logic that underpins currency itself begins to break down.

The interviewer pushed back on this framing, asking how societies would manage the transition to such a world without triggering job losses, deepening wealth inequality, and political instability. She raised the possibility that governments may need to introduce large-scale redistribution measures, higher taxes on capital, or a universal basic income to support workers displaced by automation.

Musk proposes direct government payouts

Responding to concerns, Musk suggested that governments could step in with direct financial support rather than relying on traditional welfare structures. He said, "I think the Treasury should just simply issue people checks." When Beddoes countered that printing money at scale typically fuels inflation, Musk argued that conventional economic assumptions may not hold in an AI-driven economy, saying, "Inflation is simply the ratio of money to goods and services. If the output of goods and services increases dramatically… you can create money in the database."

Musk went further, predicting that deflation, not inflation, will be the defining economic challenge of the AI era. He said, "I'll make a prediction, which is that deflation will be the issue, not inflation."

Political realities remain a sticking point

Despite following Musk's economic reasoning, the interviewer remained sceptical about whether the current political climate could realistically support such a transition. She warned that widespread anxiety over AI-driven job losses could instead trigger backlash in the form of nationalisation, steep tax increases, and broader economic disruption.

Musk acknowledged that even he holds conflicting views on where AI is headed, describing his own outlook as one that shifts constantly. He said, "Honestly, if you ask me on any given day—even intraday—I've gone from exhilaration to terror regarding AI."