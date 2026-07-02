'Optional, Not Searchable': WhatsApp Clarifies Username Feature Amid Indian Govt Backlash | FPJ Web Team

WhatsApp has issued a detailed clarification on its upcoming username feature, addressing user concerns around availability, impersonation, and unwanted contact as reservations open ahead of a full rollout later this year. In a post on X, the Meta-owned platform confirmed usernames will not be mandatory and laid out safeguards being built in to prevent scams and impersonation once the feature goes live.

Meta says WhatsApp usernames remain optional

WhatsApp clarified that usernames are entirely optional for users. The feature is being introduced as an additional way to be found and contacted on the platform, rather than a replacement for phone-number-based accounts.

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Why some usernames are unavailable

The platform explained three scenarios in which a desired username may not be available. Existing Instagram or Facebook usernames are reserved for their respective owners. Names belonging to public figures, celebrities, government entities and Meta-verified accounts, along with variations of these, have also been held back and can only be claimed by their legitimate owners. Additionally, common names may already have been claimed by other users, in which case WhatsApp is directing people to its username generator tool.

Anti-impersonation and scam safeguards

Addressing concerns about impersonation, WhatsApp said usernames are not yet available for messaging. Once that functionality launches, users will be shown the country of origin of a sender along with a warning for first-time contact from unknown accounts. The company reiterated that well-known public figure names are locked for verified owners only, and said it is closely monitoring blocks and reports to take action against scammers.

Read Also Govt May Review WhatsApp Username Feature Over Impersonation Concerns

Usernames cannot be searched, company says

WhatsApp said usernames will function similarly to phone numbers on the platform in that they cannot be searched by random users. To further limit unwanted contact, the company is introducing a 'username key', an additional layer of protection that requires another user to know both a person's username and their key before making contact. This key can be reset at any time to cut off new inbound messages.

Linking Meta accounts is conditional

Users hoping to secure the same username across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp will need to link their accounts, a step WhatsApp said helps verify legitimate ownership and reduce impersonation. However, users can unlink their accounts afterward or opt for a username unique to WhatsApp instead. The company also confirmed usernames can be changed later, provided the new one is available.

Addressing false claims

WhatsApp used the post to push back on circulating claims that people have managed to reserve popular or well-known usernames belonging to public figures, calling these claims false. The company said it enabled reservations ahead of the official launch specifically to gather feedback, given how strongly users are expected to feel about their chosen usernames.

Furthermore, the Indian government has directed Meta to halt the rollout of WhatsApp’s new username feature in India, citing risks of fraud, phishing and impersonation scams. The Ministry of Electronics and IT issued a notice asking Meta to respond within three days and explain compliance under the IT Act and cyber laws.