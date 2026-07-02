'Concerned It Will Boost Cybercrime': Govt Asks Meta To Halt WhatsApp Username Rollout In India

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The Union government has directed Meta to pause the rollout of WhatsApp's new username feature in India, sending a notice on July 1 that seeks an explanation within three days. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has flagged concerns that the feature could fuel scams, even as WhatsApp maintains it is designed to protect user privacy.

WhatsApp username rollout: Government cites fraud risk

The ministry's notice states, "You are also directed not to roll out this feature until the consultation on this point is achieved to the satisfaction of the government." According to the notice, the feature could 'materially increase fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams' in India, enable 'bad actors to solicit and message victims,' and open the door to impersonation of individuals or government authorities.

The government has also asked Meta to explain 'why regulatory action ought not to be initiated under the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and other laws … for launching a service that may increase cybercrimes.' WhatsApp is classified as a 'significant social intermediary' under Indian law.

WhatsApp username rollout: How the feature works

Meta had announced the global rollout of usernames on June 29, with India included in a phased introduction. Some Indian users have already received alerts allowing them to reserve a preferred username ahead of the launch, with the app stating, "Usernames are coming soon. We'll let you know when yours is ready to use." Per WhatsApp's FAQ, a username is unique, can be changed or deleted, and reserving or using one is "completely optional."

WhatsApp's FAQ explains, "Once your username becomes active, you can share your username when you want to give someone a way to contact you on WhatsApp without having to share your phone number." Once enabled, a user's phone number will no longer be visible to first-time contacts, with the username serving as an added layer of privacy.

WhatsApp username rollout: Meta responds

Responding to the government's notice, a Meta spokesperson told HT that the feature includes protections against impersonation, adding that the 'highest-profile' account names, belonging to public figures, government entities, celebrities and verified Meta accounts, have been reserved for their 'legitimate owners,' and that 'lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well.'

WhatsApp username rollout: Not a new concept

Usernames are not new to India's messaging landscape. Signal has offered the feature domestically since 2024, while Telegram introduced it even earlier. WhatsApp counts over 3 billion users globally, with 500 million in India, its largest market. Telegram, which the Indian government briefly banned for a week, has over 150 million Indian users.