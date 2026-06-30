'This Will Increase Scams': Internet Reacts To WhatsApp's New Username Reservation Feature

WhatsApp's announcement that users can now reserve a username ahead of the feature's full launch later this year has triggered a wave of reactions on X, with opinions split between welcoming the privacy upgrade and warning that it could open the door to fresh scams and impersonation.

Privacy praise meets scepticism over Meta integration

Several users initially welcomed the move. A user named Sandeep Mall wrote that he thought the feature "was a good idea," noting that it comes with a passkey so not everyone can ping a user, preserving the privacy of their number. Asif Iqbal (@AsifIqbalLive) was more emphatic, calling it "a bigger privacy upgrade than most people realise."

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Not everyone was convinced of the motive behind the rollout, however. Rajat (@rajatsandeepsen) offered a more cynical take, suggesting the feature was "the only way to force billions of people to connect their Meta account to their personal number," and predicted that Reels and ads would soon be recommended based on users' personal WhatsApp chats.

Comparisons to Telegram dominate the conversation

A recurring theme among critics was that WhatsApp was late to a feature long offered by rival platforms. A user named Mr. Owen (@Slim_Thanos) pointed out that Telegram has 'perfected' usernames over seven years. Eira (@eiranoirx) was blunter still, joking that WhatsApp had copied Telegram's username feature, announced it "10 years late," and was now making users 'reserve' it 'like it's a yeezy drop.' Shubham (@buildwithshub) described the shift as the 'instagrammification of WhatsApp,' calling it 'very bad' and warning that it would increase scams.

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Concerns over scams and law enforcement challenges

The scam concern was echoed more pointedly by Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel), who referenced the "digital arrest" scam prevalent in India, joking that fraudsters could now impersonate authorities using a username like "MumbaiCrimeBranch" instead of a recognisable foreign number.

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Cybersecurity commentator Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) raised a more substantive concern about law enforcement implications, noting that Telegram's similar username system has frequently figured in investigations involving investment scams, impersonation and cybercrime, and warning that WhatsApp's far larger scale means even small design choices could carry "enormous public safety implications."

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Meanwhile, Emmanuel Onuoha (@waverchocs) speculated that the username push could be a precursor to a wider rollout of "WhatsApp Pay," predicting the feature now so he could later say he called it.

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What is the new WhatsApp username feature

The reactions follow WhatsApp's announcement that users can now reserve a unique username via Settings > Account > Username, ahead of the feature going live later this year. Once active, the username will let people start new chats without revealing their phone number, with an optional username key adding a further layer of control over who can make first contact. WhatsApp has said there will be no public directory or search function, meaning users will need to know someone's exact username to message them for the first time.