Govt May Review WhatsApp Username Feature Over Impersonation Concerns

The government is preparing to review WhatsApp’s newly introduced username feature following concerns that it could increase the risk of impersonation, according to PTI sources.

The development comes shortly after the Meta-owned messaging platform announced the feature, which allows users to hide their phone numbers and instead communicate using usernames.

WhatsApp announced on June 29 that users globally will soon be able to reserve usernames. The company described the move as a major shift in how communication works on the platform, which has more than three billion users worldwide.

The government's scrutiny of the recently-announced feature comes days after restrictions were imposed on Telegram ahead of the NEET re-examination last month. The messaging app was banned from June 16 to June 22 amid concerns that groups on the platform could be used to leak medical entrance examination papers.

The government had alleged that Telegram failed to act against such groups despite concerns raised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Long Development Timeline

The feature has been under development for several years. Early indications appeared in May 2023, while Meta formally announced plans for username support in October 2024 and informed developers and business partners in November that a full rollout is expected in June 2026.

According to WhatsApp, the large user base has resulted in significant overlap in names, prompting the company to allow early username reservations so users can secure preferred identifiers before the feature is fully launched later this year. The rollout will be phased, and users will be notified when reservations become available.

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Usernames on WhatsApp will be between three and 35 characters long and may include Latin letters, numbers, underscores, and periods.

Privacy Enhancement Feature: WhatsApp

The company has positioned the feature as a privacy enhancement, aimed at reducing the need for users to share phone numbers. Unlike social media handles, WhatsApp usernames will not appear in public directories or be suggested to others. Instead, users will need to know the exact username to initiate contact.

Once the feature is active, phone numbers will no longer be visible to first-time contacts if a username is enabled. Users will also have the option to set a “username key,” which adds another layer of control over who can reach them, and this key can be changed at any time.

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WhatsApp also plans to support businesses by offering a privacy-focused way to interact with customers using usernames. Creators, organisations, and small businesses will be able to align their WhatsApp usernames with their existing Instagram or Facebook handles for consistency across Meta platforms.

India, WhatsApp’s largest market with over 500 million users, is expected to be significantly impacted by this change, making regulatory scrutiny particularly important.