Oppo Reno 16 Series Price & Colour Options Leak Via European Retailer Site

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The Oppo Reno 16 lineup is inching closer to its debut in India and international markets. Ahead of any official announcement, the entire series, comprising the Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Pro, and Oppo Reno 16 FS, has appeared on an Italian retailer's website, giving us our clearest look yet at pricing and colour options.

Oppo Reno 16 series price leak

Italian electronics retailer Epto has quietly listed all three models from the Oppo Reno 16 family, though each is currently marked as 'Coming Soon.' The listings, first spotted by XpertPick, shed light on the expected European pricing across the range.

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The base Oppo Reno 16 5G (listed as a bundle) is priced at EUR 890.91, which translates to approximately Rs. 98,200. Moving up the ladder, the Oppo Reno 16 FS 5G carries a price tag of EUR 791.90 (roughly Rs. 87,300). At the top of the lineup, the Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G bundle is listed at EUR 1,087.90, around Rs. 1,19,900.

Oppo Reno 16 series colour options leak

All three models listed on the retailer's website are available in just two finishes - Black and White. No additional colour variants have been revealed through this listing, though Oppo may announce more options closer to the official launch.

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Oppo Reno 16 series specifications (expected)

The retailer listing comes on the heels of the global Oppo Reno 16's appearance on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The device, identified by model number CPH2865, was shown running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. Crucially, it appears to ship with Android 16 out of the box.

On the performance front, the handset clocked 1,240 points in the single-core test and 3,994 points in the multi-core benchmark on Geekbench.

The standard Reno 16 has been making the regulatory rounds for some time. Back in May, it was spotted on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification portal, the TUV SUD database, and the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website.

Oppo has not yet confirmed an official launch date for the Reno 16 series in India or global markets. However, given the pace of certifications and retailer listings, an announcement appears imminent.