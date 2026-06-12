OnePlus N6 Teased To Launch In India Soon, Colour Options Revealed

OnePlus is gearing up to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the imminent arrival of a brand-new N series device, widely rumoured to be called the OnePlus N6. The Chinese smartphone maker has officially set the ball rolling by going live with a dedicated landing page on Amazon India, accompanied by a launch microsite carrying the teaser message, "Stay tuned. Something NEW is coming soon."

While OnePlus has not yet confirmed the name of the device, the tease is unmistakably aimed at building anticipation for a fresh N-series identity in the Indian market, one that is expected to stand apart from the existing Nord lineup both in name and in pricing.

OnePlus N series

The N series is not entirely new to OnePlus at a global level. The brand has previously launched phones under the Nord N umbrella — including the Nord N100, N200, and N300 — primarily targeting North American and select international markets as entry-level offerings. However, India has largely been served by the Nord CE and Nord series, both of which have historically sat above the Rs 20,000 mark.

The new N series for India appears to be a deliberate repositioning exercise. According to leaks and reports from prominent tipsters including Yogesh Brar and Smartprix, OnePlus is carving out a fresh price tier with this launch, one that would make it the most affordable OnePlus device in India in years, if the sub-Rs 20,000 pricing pans out.

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The Amazon teaser page offers the first official look at the device's design. The phone sports a metallic frame with flat sides and a slight rear camera bump. a more restrained protrusion compared to the full-width camera islands seen on flagship devices. Standard volume and power buttons are visible on the right spine.

As for colours, the teaser reveals that the OnePlus N6 will be offered in at least two options - Black and Green. The green variant, in particular, is expected to stand out in a segment dominated by more conservative colour choices.

OnePlus N6 rumoured specifications

While OnePlus has officially revealed very little, leaks and early reports indicate multiple RAM and storage options, a dual camera setup on the rear with a primary sensor, supplemented by a front camera for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus N6 is rumoured to run on OxygenOS based on Android. 5G support is expected, keeping the device future-ready.

The sub-Rs 20,000 price bracket in India is fiercely competitive, with the likes of Redmi, Realme, iQOO, CMF, and Lava all operating aggressively in this space. An OnePlus entry into this segment would undoubtedly shake things up, given the brand's premium associations and software reputation.

An exact launch date has not been announced by OnePlus. However, with the Amazon teaser already live and the buzz building steadily, the phone is widely expected to launch later this month or in early July 2026. Availability is expected to be through Amazon India, consistent with OnePlus's longstanding partnership with the platform.