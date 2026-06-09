Oppo Reno 16 Tipped To Launch In India In July, Key Specifications Leaked

Oppo Reno 16 is headed to India, and a clearer picture of what it brings is beginning to take shape. Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) on X has shared what appears to be a comprehensive rundown of the device's specifications ahead of any official announcement, pegging the India launch at sometime around next month.

According to Roy, the Reno 16 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, a detail corroborated by a Geekbench listing carrying model number CPH2865, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The global Reno 16 variant was previously tipped to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset in a report by 91Mobiles, aligning with the latest leak.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Oppo Reno 16 series specifications (expected)

The leaked spec sheet points to a 1.5K 120Hz flat LTPS OLED display, a step up in resolution from what the Reno series has typically offered at this price bracket. Camera hardware is the headline story - a triple rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, and a 50-megapixel 3.5x OIS periscope telephoto lens, alongside a 50-megapixel front camera. Battery capacity is listed at approximately 6,000mAh with 80W wired charging.

The global Oppo Reno 16 Pro variant is expected to carry a 200-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultrawide, and 50-megapixel periscope telephoto setup.

Oppo Reno 16 series design (expected)

Roy's leak also mentions a metal frame, IP69 dust and water resistance, UFS 3.1 storage, and either a Snap Key or AI Key, a hardware shortcut button that has featured on recent Oppo devices for quick-launching AI tools.

The Oppo Reno 16 series is expected to arrive in India in July with four models - the Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro, Reno 16 Pro Mini, and Reno 16C. The Reno 16 was officially launched in China in May, making an India debut roughly six to eight weeks later consistent with Oppo's typical rollout cadence.