Oppo K14 Lite With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications |

Oppo K14 Lite has launched in India, built around a 7000mAh battery, a 120Hz HD+ LCD display with up to 900 nits brightness. Unlike the K14 5G and K14x 5G that came before it in the series, both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the K14 Lite runs on the Unisoc T7250 processor. It slots in below the K14x 5G, Oppo's most affordable K14-series phone at launch, at a comparable starting price.

Oppo K14 Lite price in India

The Oppo K14 Lite is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone went on sale from September 16, through the Oppo e-store and Flipkart, in Stone Brown and Feather Purple colour options. As part of launch offers, buyers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000 on select bank cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 15,999, along with an additional three-month No Cost EMI option.

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Oppo K14 Lite specifications

The Oppo K14 Lite features a 17.15cm HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of peak brightness, along with Splash Touch, Oily-Hand Touch and Glove Touch support for interacting with the screen in wet, oily or gloved conditions. The device is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor clocked at up to 1.8GHz, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It includes a thermal graphite cooling area of up to 13,700mm-square, and supports Mobile Legends: Bang Bang with 60FPS high-frame mode for up to three hours of continuous gameplay.

For imaging, the phone carries a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel front camera, with support for Portrait, Night and Time-Lapse modes, along with AI-based tools including AI Eraser, AI Clear Face and AI Smart Image Matting 2.0. It also comes with Google Lens, Google Gemini, and Privacy Safe, a feature that supports encryption for photos, videos and documents.

The K14 Lite is built around a 7000mAh battery, which Oppo states retains more than 80 percent of its original capacity after 1,800 charge cycles, based on one full charging cycle every 1.3 days over a six-year period. The company lists estimated usage figures of up to 26.84 hours of YouTube playback, 29.99 hours of Google Maps navigation, 13.19 hours of PUBG Mobile gameplay and 55.55 hours of calling on a single charge. The device supports 15W wired charging, reaching approximately 21 percent charge in 30 minutes and a full charge in around two hours and 52 minutes under Oppo's specified test conditions, along with reverse wired charging for other devices. The smartphone carries an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.