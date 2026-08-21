Consumer Affairs Department To Investigate Alleged Defects In Oppo Reno 5 Smartphones

India's apex consumer protection authority is set to investigate complaints alleging manufacturing defects in Oppo's Reno 5 series smartphones, including reports of lines appearing on the devices' screens, according to government officials cited in a report.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has been examining complaints submitted through the National Consumer Helpline against smartphones manufactured by Oppo Guangdong Mobile Telecommunications Corp Ltd. According to Mint reports, the proposed inquiry will seek to determine the extent of the reported problem and the number of consumers who may still be using affected devices.

As part of the process, senior Oppo executives are expected to appear before authorities and provide details of the complaints, the company's response and measures taken to resolve the issue.

Some consumers who approached Oppo service centres were reportedly offered replacement handsets after the company attributed the problem to internal defects. The inquiry will also examine whether affected customers are entitled to compensation.

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The development comes amid increased regulatory scrutiny of Chinese smartphone manufacturers in India. Oppo held a 14% share of India's smartphone market during the April-June quarter, ranking third behind Vivo and Samsung, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research.

Experts said the inquiry could have broader implications if a systemic manufacturing defect is established, potentially affecting consumer compensation, product quality, after-sales service and trust in Chinese smartphone brands.

CyberMedia Research vice-president Prabhu Ram said the probe reflects growing regulatory attention towards display failures occurring after warranty periods. He noted that defects emerging years after a device's launch, particularly following software updates, could raise questions about quality control and product longevity.