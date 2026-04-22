Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9s Pro With Hassleblad Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo has launched the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Pro. These two models add to the already launched Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra leads with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a 6.82-inch QHD+ display, and a 7,050mAh battery, while the Find X9s Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 9500, a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ screen, and a 7,025mAh cell. Both carry Hasselblad-tuned quad cameras with dual 200-megapixel sensors.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9s Pro Price

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Oppo Find X9s Pro were officially unveiled at Oppo's April 2026 launch event in China and are expected to make their India debut in May. India pricing and availability details for both handsets are yet to be officially announced.

In China, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra starts at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000) for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000), while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option is available at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,17,000). The 16GB RAM and 1TB storage model comes in at CNY 9,299 (roughly Rs. 1,27,000), and a special edition variant rounds out the lineup at CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000). The handset is offered in three colour options - Polar Glaciers, Rongsha Canyon, and Tundra - and will go on sale in China from April 24.

The Oppo Find X9s Pro, meanwhile, starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 73,000) for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration is priced at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 78,000), while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 82,000). The top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB storage model is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 96,000). The Find X9s Pro is offered in four colour options - Energetic Orange, Free White, Native Titanium, and Riding the Wind - and will go on sale in China from April 24 via the Oppo online store.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano/eSIM) Oppo Find X9 Ultra runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. It features a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and 10-bit colour depth. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

On the camera front, the Find X9 Ultra packs a quad rear camera system headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. This is accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto camera, offering up to 10x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. The setup also includes a dedicated colour reproduction lens. For selfies, the handset sports a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. Video capabilities include 8K recording at 30fps, 4K recording at up to 120fps, and Dolby Vision capture, along with Hasselblad imaging, XPAN mode, and professional video tools.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Select variants additionally support Tiantong satellite communication and BeiDou satellite messaging. Security is handled by a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is backed by a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra measures approximately 163.16x76.97x8.65mm and weighs around 235g.

Oppo Find X9s Pro Specifications

The Oppo Find X9s Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone running ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. It features a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ (1,216x2,640 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, 460ppi pixel density, a 95.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset clocked at up to 4.21GHz, paired with an Arm Mali MC12 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The handset carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For photography, the Find X9s Pro sports a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera system led by a 200-megapixel (f/1.6) primary sensor with autofocus and two-axis optical image stabilisation. It is paired with a 200-megapixel (f/2.6) periscope telephoto camera with two-axis OIS and up to 120x digital zoom, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a second-generation Danxia colour reproduction sensor. On the front, the handset houses a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera. The phone supports video recording at up to 8K at 30fps.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, QZSS, GLONASS, Galileo, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The Find X9s Pro also features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometric authentication. It is backed by a 7,025mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The handset measures 150.46x71.72x8.60mm and weighs approximately 200g.