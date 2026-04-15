Oppo F33 Pro 5G, Oppo F33 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹31,999 |

Oppo F33 Pro 5G and Oppo F33 5G have launched in India after multiple teasers in the last couple of weeks. The Pro model stands out with its premium colour options and slightly higher pricing, while the standard variant offers more accessible RAM and storage configurations. Both phones feature a large 7,000mAh battery with fast charging support and a 50-megapixel main rear camera, but the Pro version includes enhanced build protection and refined aesthetics.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G, Oppo F33 5G price in India

The Oppo F33 5G is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G comes at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM +128GB storage version and Rs. 40,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Pre-orders for both models have begun. Colour options include Pearl White and Forest Green for the Oppo F33 5G, while the Oppo F33 Pro 5G is available in Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red.

Launch offers on both devices include a 10 percent instant discount, no-cost EMI options, and a free screen protection plan for six months.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek processor and comes with 8GB RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB storage options. On the camera front, it features a 50-megapixel main rear sensor along with a secondary lens and supports a high-resolution front camera for selfies.

The device packs a 7,000mAh battery with fast-charging capabilities and reverse charging support. It runs on the latest Android version with ColorOS on top and offers IP69K-rated durability for enhanced protection against water and dust. The phone measures in a sleek form factor with premium finishing in its available colours.

Oppo F33 5G specifications

The Oppo F33 5G features a vibrant display sized around 6.5-inches or above with smooth refresh rate support. It is equipped with a capable MediaTek Dimensity series processor and offers configurations starting from 6GB RAM with 128GB storage up to 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel secondary lens, while the front camera delivers sharp 32-megapixel imaging. Battery capacity stands at 7,000mAh with 80W fast charging and reverse charging functionality. The software experience is based on Android with ColorOS customisation.