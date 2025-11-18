Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Find X9 is priced in India at Rs. 74,999 | FPJ

Oppo Find X9 Pro and Oppo Find X9 have finally launched in India. The two smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.I They include a new customisable physical Snap Key on the frame as well, similar to something you get with OnePlus devices. The two phones see differences in display size, camera specifications, and battery capacity as well. The more premium of the two - Oppo Find X9 Pro - comes with a 7,500mAh battery, and a 200-megapixel telephoto lens.

Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 price in India, launch offers

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 1,09,999 for the lone 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option. It is available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colour options.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X9 is priced in India at Rs. 74,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs. 84,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The Oppo Find X9 base variant comes in Space Black and Titanium Grey colour options.

At this price point, the Oppo Find X9 will compete with the OnePlus 15, iPhone 17, and the Pixel 10 range.

The phones are now up for pre-order on Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo website, and partnered retails stores. Open sales are all set to begin from November 21. Pre-order offers include a premium gift box worth Rs. 5,198 which bundles the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ and a cover case. This is valid till November 20. Other offers include 10 percent instant cashback, up to 24 months zero down payments, or 10 percent additional exchange bonus.

Oppo is also offers a three-month free subscription of the Google AI Pro membership, Jio benefits worth Rs. 2,250, and flat Rs. 2,000 off on Paytm flight ticket bookings. There is also a 180 day hardware defect replacement offer that Oppo has listed for the phones.

Oppo Find X9 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Find X9 Pro features a larger 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1272x2772 pixels and a pixel density of 450ppi. The screen supports a dynamic refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and reaches 3600nits peak brightness with 1800nits full-screen brightness. It includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and other HDR formats, along with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-828 sensor and OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with autofocus, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. The front camera is 50-megapixel as well. The system supports Hasselblad tuning, LUMO Image Engine, full-resolution captures, 4K Dolby Vision video recording across all cameras, and up to 4K 120 fps on main and telephoto lenses.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, and comes with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The Oppo Find X9 Pro contains a 7,500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging, up to 55W PD wired compatibility, 50W AIRVOOC wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Design elements include IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and a flat-edged frame. Connectivity features dual-SIM support, NFC, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, AI LinkBoost with custom RF chip, and stereo speakers. The device runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, with promises of five years of OS updates and six years of security updates. The new software brings a new refreshed design with a host of AI features.

Oppo Find X9 specifications

The base model - Oppo Find X9 - measures 7.99mm in thickness and features a flat-edged design with a rear camera module positioned in the top-left corner. The device carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The phone has a smaller 6.59-inch flat display with 1.15mm symmetrical bezels on all four sides. This screen also reaches 3600nits peak outdoor brightness, 1800nits full-screen brightness, and dims to 1nit minimum brightness. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, 3840Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit colour depth, 460ppi pixel density, and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. Certifications include Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR Vivid. The device uses a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The rear camera system consists of a 50-megapixel main camera (LYT-808, 1/1.4-inch sensor, f/1.6, OIS, 23 mm equivalent), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera (ISOCELL JN5, 1/2.75-inch sensor, f/2.0, autofocus, 15 mm equivalent), a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera (LYT-600, 1/1.95-inch sensor, f/2.6, OIS, 73 mm equivalent, 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom), and a True Color multispectral sensor (9-channel, 21 mm equivalent, f/2.4). The front camera is reduced to 32-megapixel (IMX615, 1/2.74-inch sensor, f/2.4, 21 mm equivalent, EIS). The system includes Hasselblad Master Camera tuning and LUMO Image Engine.

The Oppo Find X9 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It contains a 7,025mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging support, up to 55W PD wired charging support, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging support, and 10W reverse wireless charging support as well.

Connectivity features include dual SIM support, NFC, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, AI LinkBoost with a custom RF chip, and a 360-degree antenna layout. The device runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and includes an X-axis haptic motor and vapour chamber cooling with 32,052.5 mm² dissipation area.

Software support covers five years of OS updates and six years of security updates.