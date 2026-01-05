Android, iPhone, and Apps: How Smartphones In India Can Deliver Earthquake Warnings Seconds Before Impact

With India's tectonic plate actively shifting northward into the Eurasian plate, the country remains highly vulnerable to seismic activity. Just hours ago, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Assam, with its epicentre in Morigaon district, underscoring the ongoing risks alongside numerous tremors recorded throughout 2025 and into the new year across regions like Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, and the Nicobar Islands.

Smartphones now serve as crucial tools for receiving earthquake alerts, offering vital seconds to seek safety. Leading the way are built-in systems on Android and iPhone devices, complemented by dedicated apps downloadable from Google Play and the App Store.

Here's a list of useful tools that you need to know about alerts for earthquakes in your vicinity.

1. Built-in Android earthquake alerts

Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System, available across India since 2023 in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority and National Centre for Seismology, transforms millions of Android phones into a crowdsourced seismic network using built-in accelerometers to detect earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or higher.

Key features encompass two alert levels - 'Be Aware' for milder shaking, providing information and tips while respecting device settings, and 'Take Action' for stronger events, which overrides Do Not Disturb, plays a loud sound, and delivers urgent instructions. Alerts support multiple Indian languages, with post-event details accessible via Google Search for queries like 'earthquake near me'.

To enable on devices running Android 5.0 or later - Open Settings, go to Safety & Emergency (or Location > Advanced in some versions), select Earthquake Alerts, and toggle it on. Ensure location services and internet connectivity are active for reliable delivery.

2. Earthquake alerts on iPhone

Apple's system delivers Government Alerts and Enhanced Safety Alerts on iPhone, including notifications for earthquakes where integrated with local authorities or supplemental data sources, overriding silent mode for critical warnings.

Key features include distinctive sounds and visuals for attention, clear safety guidance, and delivery over Wi-Fi or mobile data. While Enhanced Earthquake Alerts are primarily robust in select regions like the US, Government Alerts cover public safety events in India, supplementing other sources.

To manage: Open Settings, tap Notifications, scroll to the bottom, and toggle on Government Alerts or Enhanced Safety Alerts. This feature is currently in test mode in India, and not may users many be able to see it. Also, its accuracy is questionable given that it is currently being tested in India. Currently, it is only active in US and Taiwan and require iOS 26.1 and later.

iPhone Government Alerts |

3. Earthquake Network app

Earthquake Network, available on both Google Play and App Store, stands out as a pioneering crowdsourced early warning system, using phone accelerometers to detect quakes in real time and alert users seconds before stronger waves arrive, particularly valuable in India.

Key features offer proactive early warnings where possible, real-time user reports of felt shaking, comprehensive global data from seismic networks down to magnitude 0.0, and voice notifications in the Pro version. It functions effectively in most countries, providing advance alerts independent of official infrastructure.

Download the app, grant permissions for accelerometer access, location, and notifications, then customise alert settings within the app for preferred thresholds.

4. MyShake app

MyShake, developed by UC Berkeley and available on Google Play and App Store, builds a global smartphone seismic network while delivering earthquake information and alerts.

Key features include a live global map of events, customisable push notifications for quakes above selected magnitudes, community shaking reports, and essential safety tips like "Drop, Cover, and Hold On". Though official early warnings are limited to certain US states, its crowdsourced data collection aims to expand potential alerts worldwide, including contributions from Indian users.

Install the app, allow background sensor usage and location access to participate in the network, and adjust notification preferences in settings for magnitude and regional filters.

5. Earthquakes Near Me app

Earthquakes Near Me, also known as Earthquake Tracker and available on Google Play (with similar options on App Store), provides personalised real-time monitoring tailored to user location.

Key features comprise an interactive global map with recent quakes, detailed event information including depth and timing, customisable push notifications based on distance, magnitude, and radius, historical archives, and multilingual support drawing from reliable sources like USGS.

Download from Google Play, enable location permissions, and configure alert criteria such as proximity radius and minimum magnitude directly in the app's settings menu.